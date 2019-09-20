Make better
investment decisions.

Use our simple-to-understand guides and tools to build a secure future and reach your financial goals.
Featured app
Popular ‘Copytrader’ function so users can follow top traders
Mobile platform has great functionality
Sign-up with eToro

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Start your investing journey

Stocks & shares
Cryptocurrency
Forex
Commodities
Platform reviews
Indices
ETFs
Trading platforms
Investing apps
Trading signals

Among the best

Our news, analysis & reporting is regularly credited by leading industry publications.
Why you can trust us

Latest investing news

Keep up-to-date with all the latest financial news so you can time your investments perfectly.
Read news
American Express stock could rally 20% from here: Morgan Stanley American Express stock could rally 20% from here: Morgan Stanley May 28, 2023
28th May NASDAQ appreciation of Ripple-Metaco acquisition triggers IPO speculations
28th May US debt ceiling raised after White House and Republicans reach tentative deal
28th May Arbitrum liquidity protocol suffers massive hack as $7.5M vanishes overnight
28th May Bitcoin (BTC) ignites new surges as U.S. debt ceiling reach tentative deal
27th May Whales bullish on XRP as Ripple vs. SEC battle nears anxiously-anticipated end

How to invest online

Find all the ways you can invest money with the click of a button, and what you should consider before investing.
Learn more
Investing basics
Stocks & shares
Cryptocurrency
Forex
Commodities
Indices
ETFs

Platform reviews

Use our in-depth reviews to make sure the platform you’re using is reliable, secure, and has low fees.
Read reviews
One of the biggest online brokers in the world, eToro allows millions of users each year to trade a range of assets, CFDs, and ETFs. Use our eToro review to find out if it’s the right broker for you.
eToro review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Binance review
Skilling offers traders a new proprietary trading platform for both web and mobile devices with user-friendly tools, and intuitive trading interface, and hundreds of tradable assets.
Skilling review
From forex and cryptocurrency, to stock and bond CFD trading, find out everything you need to know about Pepperstone right here.
Pepperstone review
OKX is a crypto exchange that offers spot crypto and derivative markets. This OKX review compares its best features to help you decide whether to sign up.
OKX review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Plus500 review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Coinbase review
Bitstamp is an established cryptocurrency exchange that’s geared towards more experienced traders. Its trading is focused on the top few cryptocurrencies but it offers a wide range of trading options on them.
Bitstamp review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
AvaTrade review
Zulutrade is a social wealth management platform that lets you trade assets like forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, and stocks by copying the moves of professional traders. Find out more details in this in-depth review.
Zulutrade review
Immediate Connect offers automated trading software that helps you to trade the crypto markets. Our expert review of Immediate Connect investigates whether it's legit or a scam and if you can trust it.
Immediate Connect review

Education & courses.

Our beginner-friendly investment courses contain all the information you need to invest your money wisely. Learn to invest

Stock Markets 101

More about this course Are you tired of investment courses that use too much insider jargon, trying to sound clever rather than actually educating investors on how to succeed in the stock market? We’ve got the solution for you!…

Short-term Stock Trading

Luckily, it’s far easier to begin trading than it was in the 90s when Wall Street and big money were the only options. Get started with our introduction to stock trading. You’ll come away feeling more confident about the task ahead, while acquiring a base knowledge of all the most…

The Different Types of Stock Investments

More about this course Our Stock Types course will break it all down for you so you have a full overview of the different types of stocks you can invest in, and the advantages and drawbacks of each one.

Bitcoin 101

What is Bitcoin? Before getting involved in bitcoin it is important to understand it. This crypto course lays out the basics: what Bitcoin is and the different ways it can be used. Ultimately, we’re all here to learn, so don’t be afraid – get stuck in and we’ll help…

Market analysis

Look beyond the headlines to spot emerging trends using our stock picks, price predictions, and expert analysis. Read market analysis
US debt ceiling raised after White House and Republicans reach tentative deal

US debt ceiling raised after White House and Republicans reach tentative deal

May 28, 2023
3 Reasons why Metacade (MCADE) is a good investment

3 Reasons why Metacade (MCADE) is a good investment

May 26, 2023
C3.ai stock forecast: AI shares tests its make-or-break point

C3.ai stock forecast: AI shares tests its make-or-break point

May 25, 2023
Here’s why the SOXX and SMH ETF stocks are set to skyrocket

Here’s why the SOXX and SMH ETF stocks are set to skyrocket

May 25, 2023
GBP/ZAR: How high can the pound to rand reach?

GBP/ZAR: How high can the pound to rand reach?

May 25, 2023
USD/CNY: Renminbi crashes as China recovery becomes a mirage

USD/CNY: Renminbi crashes as China recovery becomes a mirage

May 25, 2023

More investing news

Stocks

Interesting IPO statistics &amp; the 10 most anticipated IPOs of 2023
Interesting IPO statistics & the 10 most anticipated IPOs of 2023 May 26, 2023
U.S. PCE data: tech stocks could ‘continue to run up’
U.S. PCE data: tech stocks could ‘continue to run up’ May 26, 2023
Nvidia made Cramer go from ‘it’s a loser’ to it has ‘no competition’ in 8 months
Nvidia made Cramer go from ‘it’s a loser’ to it has ‘no competition’ in 8 months May 26, 2023

Cryptocurrency

New MakerDAO proposal seeks to raise savings rate to 3.33%
New MakerDAO proposal seeks to raise savings rate to 3.33% May 27, 2023
Is Multichain guilty of a rugpull? Binance suspends deposits
Is Multichain guilty of a rugpull? Binance suspends deposits May 26, 2023
Forget the US, crypto is poised for great success in Asia
Forget the US, crypto is poised for great success in Asia May 26, 2023

Forex

GBP/ZAR: How high can the pound to rand reach?
GBP/ZAR: How high can the pound to rand reach? May 25, 2023
USD/CNY: Renminbi crashes as China recovery becomes a mirage
USD/CNY: Renminbi crashes as China recovery becomes a mirage May 25, 2023
USD/KRW outlook: What next for the South Korean won?
USD/KRW outlook: What next for the South Korean won? May 25, 2023

Commodities

Is it time to buy silver? Here are 3 reasons to do so
Is it time to buy silver? Here are 3 reasons to do so May 25, 2023
The impact of the rising cost of materials and labor in the construction industry
The impact of the rising cost of materials and labor in the construction industry May 24, 2023
Nickel price forecast amid lingering supply glut concerns
Nickel price forecast amid lingering supply glut concerns May 24, 2023

Economic

Janet Yellen: ‘we simply have to raise the debt ceiling’
Janet Yellen: ‘we simply have to raise the debt ceiling’ May 24, 2023
Oraichain price prediction as AI growth accelerates AltSignals (ASI) presale
Oraichain price prediction as AI growth accelerates AltSignals (ASI) presale May 24, 2023
Huge upside surprise to UK CPI in April – what it means for the pound?
Huge upside surprise to UK CPI in April – what it means for the pound? May 24, 2023

Video

VIDEO: Is the Federal Reserve to blame? Inflation, banking crises and interest rates
VIDEO: Is the Federal Reserve to blame? Inflation, banking crises and interest rates May 18, 2023
VIDEO: Product design and Bitcoin, with Coinbits
VIDEO: Product design and Bitcoin, with Coinbits May 3, 2023
VIDEO: Why invest in silver? What could the silver price do as banking falters and inflation roars?
VIDEO: Why invest in silver? What could the silver price do as banking falters and inflation roars? March 28, 2023