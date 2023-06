Bitcoin (BTC) HODL-aalto korostaa markkinasyklin muutosta – yksityiskohtia

#Bitcoin 🥳🚀📈 Bull market likely has began. 2023 we began a surge from 15.5k to 31k. Now we have a healthy correction. 🥳



Breathe and be Patient and ride the waves to new Highs! 🥳🔥🚀🌊 #Crypto #cryptocurrency #HODL pic.twitter.com/ivqm0l3xN1