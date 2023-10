🎉 MAJOR MILESTONE ALERT! 🎉



Staking V2 has officially closed, and together, we’ve staked an astonishing 412,482,335 $MCADE! 🚀



A colossal thank you to our incredible #Metacade community – every token staked is a step towards a radiant future in gaming!



Cheers to us! 🥳💥 pic.twitter.com/fBtb1IxLxv