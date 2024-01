🚨 Smart trader 0xfc9 with $8.95M profit just swapped $RNDR for $LDO via #Coinbase amid sharp price changes!



– $RNDR dropped ~11% (24H) while $LDO surged strongly by 13% (24H).



– The whale deposited 750K $RNDR ($3.01M) to #Coinbase at $4.01 and then withdrew 450K $LDO ($1.5M)… pic.twitter.com/mTk4Fpa9Jc