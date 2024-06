Lepotilassa oleva Bitcoin-valas nousi uudelleen pintaan 10 vuoden kuluttua ja siirtää 44 miljoonaa dollaria BTC:ssä

A wallet that has been dormant for 10.3 years transferred all 687.33 $BTC($43.94M) out 10 mins ago.



The whale received 687.33 $BTC($630K at that time) on Jan 12, 2014, when the price was $917.



Address: 15WZNLACuvcDrrBL2btDErJggnaMQtHh5G pic.twitter.com/tEPqM0CrrK