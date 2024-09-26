Investing news

BioMedNewsBreaks — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) to Participate at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) is a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for rare, life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions. The company today announced that it will attend the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, organized by the Alliance for…

