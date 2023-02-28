What will happen if Metacade performs better than Litecoin in 2023?

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.

Up-and-comer Metacade has been generating significant hype over the past few weeks. But how does it stack up against Litecoin? In this article, you’ll read why Litecoin might not perform as well as expected in 2023, some Litecoin price predictions, and why Metacade could be offering investors a much better investment opportunity.

Litecoin (LTC) lags behind, despite market-leading status

Litecoin has been one of the market’s top cryptocurrencies since its launch back in 2011. While Bitcoin is often termed “digital gold,” Litecoin has attained the status of “digital silver” thanks to its similarities to Bitcoin. While based on the original Bitcoin code, Litecoin is a proof-of-work cryptocurrency that can perform transactions faster and cheaper than Bitcoin. Still, some have criticized it for lacking much utility outside of a transaction medium.

Moreover, Litecoin hasn’t seen much innovation or development in recent years compared to other projects. As a result, its limited lack of use cases is a huge factor suppressing Litecoin’s long-term viability and adoption, given the rapidly evolving crypto market full of more versatile, innovative coins. The question is whether Litecoin can continue to hold its own as a top cryptocurrency in the face of growing competition from more advanced projects.

Litecoin (LTC) price prediction

With these factors in mind, Litecoin price predictions for 2023 are nothing special. Currently, LTC is priced at around $87. The best-case Litecoin price prediction for 2023 falls around $254, although many analysts have set their targets for an average of $146 – an approximate 68% increase. While these certainly aren’t returns to complain about, many projects on the market are expected to far surpass Litecoin’s price prediction this year. One such token is Metacade.

Metacade (MCADE) could rocket in 2023

Metacade is a social platform built for all things GameFi. It provides a space for users to connect with like-minded play-to-earn (P2E) enthusiasts, learn the latest ways to boost their P2E income, and even play a role in directing the gaming industry’s future. Metacade’s goal is to elevate the standard for community spaces in Web3, by creating a unique ecosystem where players can play, learn, and grow together.

One aspect of the platform attracting plenty of buzz amongst investors is the number of earning opportunities Metacade will offer to users. Alongside regularly-held tournaments, competitions, and prize draws, Metacade is implementing a reward system that incentivizes contributions to the platform. Whether you’re new to P2E or a seasoned pro, you can earn MCADE tokens by posting reviews, sharing tips, or simply engaging with the community.

Players can even find work using Metacade’s job and gig board, expected in 2024. Here, users can find casual roles testing games using Metacade’s native testing environment and openings with some of Web3’s leading companies.

But Metacade isn’t just about earning; it’s also about unity. The Metagrant system is a revolutionary funding scheme that allows the community to democratically allocate the platform’s resources to game developers. To win, developers just need to earn the most votes for their ideas in one of the Metagrant draws. Finished titles will be added to the virtual arcade, giving players the chance to experience and enjoy games they played a role in creating.

Metacade (MCADE) price prediction

This community-first vision has been a huge hit with investors, despite MCADE still being in presale. The token has already risen from $0.008 to $0.0155, and further increases are expected in the coming weeks. By the end of presale, MCADE will be worth $0.02, but many have set their sights on the token reaching at least $0.20 by the start of 2024.

More ambitious Metacade price predictions have placed targets for $0.50 – a 25x return in under a year. These gains aren’t uncommon for fantastic projects like Metacade, and soon, investors could be reaping the benefits by being early adopters of this game-changing platform. The hype is real, with the project having sailed through the first 5 stages and investors seemingly queuing to get in before each price rise.

What will happen if Metacade (MCADE) outperforms Litecoin (LTC) this year?

It’s likely that MCADE will outperform LTC in 2023, and this could create a self-reinforcing cycle of continuous price increases as more investors jump on board. Given Metacade’s innovative features and potential to dominate the budding GameFi industry, don’t be surprised if MCADE soars in 2023. It’s unlikely that Metacade will attain Litecoin’s market cap of $6.3 billion in 2023, but it’s certainly not impossible!

Metacade (MCADE) looks like the better investment opportunity

In conclusion, Litecoin price predictions for 2023 don’t bode well for LTC investors. While its status as one of crypto’s oldest projects could help it retain value, don’t expect any dramatic price increases from Litecoin this year.

Meanwhile, Metacade has much more profit potential. Its MCADE token seems immensely undervalued right now, and thousands of investors have already gotten involved early on in the presale. Take a look at the MCADE presale before you miss your chance to grab tokens at these incredibly low prices!

You can buy Litecoin (LTC) at eToro here.

You can participate in the Metacade presale here.