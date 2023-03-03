Pakistani rupee (USD/PKR) waits for a $7 billion economic earthquake

The Pakistani rupee crashed to the lowest level on record as investors wait for a major economic earthquake in the country. The USD/PKR exchange rate jumped to a high of 285.23, which is significantly above the 2022 low of 170.92. This means it has jumped by 61% from the lowest point in 2022. In all, it has risen by over 490% from the lowest point in 1998.

Pakistan bond defaults

The Pakistani rupee has nosedived in the past few months as concerns about the country’s upcoming default. Most analysts believe that the embattled country will miss its debt payments, which are scheduled for June his year. It needs to pay $7 billion, including $2 billion to China. The upcoming payment will be worth about $3 billion, with the remaining ones to be rolled over.

In line with this, credit rating agencies have downgraded the country substantially. Earlier this week, Moody’s downgraded the country to junk status. In a note to investors, an analyst at abrdn said:

“There is definitely a higher risk for a default as negotiations with the Fund keep getting drawn out longer than expected while reserves continue to dwindle to precarious levels.”

The performance of the Pakistan rupee is in line with that of other developing and emerging market countries that have a mountain of debt. For example, the Nigerian naira has plunged to a record low, mainly because of self-inflicted wounds. Similarly, the South African rand and Indian rupee have all moved downwards substantially.

The main risk for Pakistan is that a deal with the IMF seems far off. At the same time, internally, the economy is not doing well, with the unemployment rate sitting at its highest level in years. The Pakistan central bank has also been working to lower inflation. It recently hiked rates by 300 basis points.

Further, with the Pakistani rupee plunging and the economic growth being stagnant, it means that the country needs to urgently raise US dollars.

Fed is still tightening

The other risk is that the Federal Reserve has continued to tighten its screws. It has hiked interest rates by more than 450 basis points and hinted that it will continue. As I noted earlier in this article, some Fed officials are warning that the Fed will hike by 0.50% in the upcoming meeting.

Recent data has supported the hawkish tone by the Fed. For example, inflation remains significantly high while the unemployment rate has dropped to a 53-year low. Retail sales have also surged. All this, coupled with quantitative tightening, has pushed the US dollar significantly higher.

A stronger dollar, together with the rising bond yields, has led to capital flows to the US instead of the emerging markets. This explains why the USD/PKR exchange rate has surged in the past few months. And the trend will likely continue in the coming months.