Web3 Casino Game House of Slots Goes Live

Seattle, UNITED STATES, 7th March, 2023, Chainwire

Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, successfully launched House of Slots on March 6. House of Slots is a social casino game that combines Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology. House of Poker, a global social casino hold’em game, will be released as a follow-up.

Before launch, users received a token airdrop, with further reward opportunities to follow through the Play and Earn system integrated into House of Slots.

House of Slots will offer over 80 different social casino slot machine games and provide users with a realistic and fair gaming experience. Through the Play and Earn system, users will be able to unlock rewards in the game’s decentralized economy and generate more value from their playing time.

House of Slots utilizes USDC, a stablecoin fixed to the value of the US dollar. Global users can play various social casino games for free and earn USDC with specific goods provided by the game. This will alleviate sell pressure on the game’s native token, which has been the most notable issue with web3-based games so far. The Play and Earn system will see users paid in USDC as a reward, ensuring stability in value.

To date, small and medium-sized game developers have experimented with the combination of Play and Earn games based on blockchain technology, but the in-game economies have not provided a stable structure that produces fair benefits to users. House of Slots applies a Play and Earn structure that fairly rewards users thanks to reliance on USDC in the game.

Information regarding House of Slots-related airdrops and free NFT minting events can be received via Discord, Twitter, and Telegram. Links to the airdrop page can be found on Gleam. Users who would like to participate in each event must first install the IntellaX wallet in order to receive rewards. Wallet installation can be done through a simple registration or email linkage which makes it easy to participate.

Users can unlock additional reward benefits by completing missions in House of Slots. For example, users who own NFTs will receive more valuable rewards during the “NFT Holder” limited-time event after launching. Players are encouraged to join the Discord server to relive their big wins. Players can also learn even more about all of the upcoming events on the project’s Medium page.

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming is an affiliate of NEOWIZ, focused on the production and publication of crypto-enabled games and services. Learn more by visiting Massive Gaming Medium or the official website.

Contact

PR Manager, William Murphy, Massive Gaming, [email protected]