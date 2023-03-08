Mizar Launches $MZR Token on Arbitrum and Unveils DeFi Roadmap

London, United Kingdom, 8th March, 2023, Chainwire

Mizar, a social trading platform that boasts over 10,000 users and sees daily trades in the millions of dollars, is pleased to announce the launch of its $MZR token on March 9th, along with the disclosure of its ambition to introduce automatic and copy trading on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Mizar aims to transform the crypto trading industry by enhancing its accessibility and profitability for all, with the ultimate objective of becoming the most popular social trading platform for crypto.

The $MZR token will serve as the native token of the Mizar ecosystem, allowing users to participate in various activities such as staking, accessing features, and receiving rewards. Additionally, the $MZR token will be used to reduce fees on the Mizar platform by up to 95%, providing a more cost-effective solution for traders.

Following the successful completion of its initial roadmap phase, which centered on developing trading tools for CeFi platforms, Mizar is delighted to reveal its next roadmap phase which seeks to expand its existing tools to DeFi. These features will empower users to automate their trading strategies using advanced, but intuitive trading tools, on decentralized exchanges. By combining these tools with its copy-trading engine, novice traders will find trading more accessible while experienced traders can potentially enjoy an additional income stream while retaining control of their assets through self-custody.

Mizar aims to establish itself as the leading crypto trading platform, offering users the ability to track and manage their orders across both centralized exchanges such as Binance and decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. The Mizar team believes that by incorporating automation and artificial intelligence, traders can gain an advantage in the market and increase their chances of success.

“Our launch on Arbitrum is a testament to our enthusiasm for expanding into DeFi”, says Francesco Ciuci, CEO of Mizar. ”We are currently engaged in discussions with several projects in the Arbitrum ecosystem, and we are all eagerly anticipating the chance to collaborate on groundbreaking products that will revolutionize the DeFi trading landscape”.

With support from prominent investors including Nexo, KuCoin Labs, Huobi Ventures, Kronos Research, and others, Mizar marks a significant advancement in the realm of crypto trading.

Starting from March 9th, Mizar’s $MZR token can be acquired on Uniswap. To learn more about Mizar’s social trading platform and its future roadmap, please visit https://mizar.com/.

About Mizar

With over 10,000 active users and millions of volumes traded daily, Mizar is the go-to choice for those who demand the best when trading crypto. Say goodbye to FOMO and missed opportunities, and embrace hands-free trading on your favorite CEX and DEX with advanced bots and smart tools. Additionally, Mizar traders can share bots with others on the soon to-be-largest social trading platform in the crypto space and earn a passive income. Thanks to the MZR token, users can get access to all these features without paying any subscription fee.

Contact

CEO, Francesco Ciuci, Mizar, [email protected]