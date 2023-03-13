Bloxmith launches mobile strategy game Raiders Rumble on Flow Blockchain

Bloxmith, a player-first Web3 gaming studio, has launched the mobile version for its 1v1 squad battler game Raiders Rumble.

As Invezz recently highlighted, the GameFi space is projected to see further growth in 2023 and beyond. A large part of this forecast is down to the expected mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming, a reason why game studios are focused on bridging Web2 and Web3 gaming.

Providing an onboarding experience that makes it easy for non-crypto savvy players is a key step, according to the team behind Raiders Rumble. As such, the game is not only powered by the Flow Blockchain (FLOW/USD), but is now also on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

A fast-paced strategy game on the Flow Blockchain

Comprised of gaming veterans from industry giants such as Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Facebook Gaming and Pumpkin VR, the Bloxmith team is also backed by top industry investors, including Infinity Ventures Crypto, Dapper Labs, SEA Pixel, Vayala, and Bitoro.

To help power mass adoption, Bloxmith built the game on the Flow Blockchain, a decentralized layer one blockchain network designed to solve scalability issues of first generation blockchains – for digital collectibles and gamers alike.

According to Bloxmith co-founder & CEO Wayne Lee, Raiders Rumble is a “competitive mobile strategy game” designed to bring more people from Web2 into Web3 gaming. Powering the esports-like strategy game with the Flow technology could help bridge this gap. Lee added:

“With frictionless onboarding, social logins and familiar payment methods, Flow is built from the ground up to make it easier for mainstream users and brands to transition from Web2 to Web3.”

Win prizes from a $120,000 FLOW tokens pool

To incentivize participation, Bloxmith and Flow have teamed up to offer bonus tournaments that could see players win great prizes. The tournaments will run from 23-31 March 2023.

According to details shared with Invezz, the three Flow-sponsored tournaments have a combined prize pool of $120,000 – paid out in FLOW tokens. Apart from the tournaments, strategy games can also win RUMB tokens (the native Raiders Rumble token) or other in-game items when they place among the top 50% in daily tournaments.

A player doesn’t need a crypto wallet or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to play Raiders Rumble. Players can find more details on the Raiders Rumble website.