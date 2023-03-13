Massive Gaming launch the World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Poker Game

Seattle, Washington, 13th March, 2023, Chainwire

Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, will launch the global social casino hold’em game House of Poker in March 2023, following the successful opening of the Play and Earn social casino game House of Slots.

House of Poker is an iTech Labs certified global social hold’em game providing users with a fair and realistic gaming experience through various hold’em tournament contents and live face chat. Through the Play and Earn system, users will be able to receive stored rewards in a decentralized way. This provides an opportunity for users of House of Poker to more fully own their value in the game. To this end, the IntellaX ecosystem developed by NEOWIZ in partnership with Polygon is already being serviced globally.

With the adoption of USDC as a stable coin global users can play various social casino hold’em games for free and earn blockchain Stable Token (USDC) with specific goods provided by the game. The adoption of this stablecoin helps future-proof the game in case there is a decline in the value of the game’s own token which has been the biggest issue in existing WEB3-based games released so far. As Play and Earn users contribute to the game and receive rewards we hope that users will enjoy the benefits of participating in future events.

In the meantime, the experimental combination of Play and Earn games based on blockchain technology, mainly for small and medium-sized game developers, has been active, but it has become an economic structure that does not provide stable and fair benefits to users as it benefits only developers due to token minting profits. However, House of Poker is the world’s first social casino hold’em game service based on blockchain technology that applies the Play and Earn structure that can fairly benefit users according to the contribution of stable USDC.

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming is an affiliate of NEOWIZ, focused on the production and publication of Crypto-enabled games and services.

Homepage: https://massivegaming.io/

