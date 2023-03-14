eSports marketplace Moxy announces beta challenge with $100K prize pool

Moxy.io, a blockchain-powered eSports gaming platform that offers on-demand eSports for all types of gamers, has announced a contest with a prize pool of $100,000.

The marketplace is looking to stress-test its network and sees the Beta Challenge as the best way to test various components, all the while offering gamers a chance to earn cash, native MOXY tokens and collectibles.

Moxy eyes growing eSports industry

In an announcement shared with Invezz, Moxy said the gaming competition, dubbed “eSports for ALL”, is a major milestone in its roadmap ahead of the highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE).

The contest will involve players aged 21 or older, who will challenge others for a chance to accrue the highest points, with progress made through four ‘seasons’. At the end of the competition, players at the top of the Moxy Leaderboard stand to win lucrative rewards from the $100k prize pool. The cash payouts will be USD Coin (USDC).

Signing up for a Moxy Club account and completing the required Know Your Customer (KYC) checks will see a player receive 1,000 MOXY “testnet” tokens. Every player needs these tokens to participate in the Beta Challenge, and have a chance to add 50 MOXY to the initial amount for every referral that successfully signs up (including completing KYC).

The eSports industry has seen massive growth over the years, with the innovation around blockchain and GameFi adding to the overall attractiveness to players looking to play and earn.

Moxy hopes to build on the successes seen across the space to bring eSports gaming to everyday gamers, including through integrating popular games that offer people a chance to win real-money prizes.