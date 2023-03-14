Kialara Project Celebrates Ten Years of Storing Bitcoin Using Art

San Diego, United States, 14th March, 2023, Chainwire

When Max Mellenbruch began creating Kialara ten years ago, few people had heard much about bitcoin, let alone crypto art. The idea of a cold-storage wallet to preserve private keys over a long period of time, safeguarding them against physical deterioration, was quite innovative for its time.

A decade later the concept, designed in a manner that cannot be opened without being destroyed, has gained the admiration of a loyal customer base keen to collect the different aesthetic and conceptual themes developed for each edition. Besides the protection of a meticulously hand-assembled housing of precision-machined SUS304 stainless steel, beauty itself plays the role of preserving the bitcoin balances untouched, turning Kialara into an intriguing piece of contemporary art.

The latest edition, Kialara Builders, a tribute to the technologies that led to the advent of Bitcoin, is crowned with a shiny chunk of .999 Monocrystalline silicon, perhaps the most important technological material of the last few decades. The protagonist is a little robot made up of mining parts representing the incessant “race towards the block” undertaken by each miner that makes up the Bitcoin network worldwide.

A forthcoming edition will mark a transition towards a trustless wallet model enabled by self-custodial design. With this release, Kialara is responding to a growing Bitcoin trend, as BTC supply held outside centralized exchanges continues to increase. The ‘Builders’ edition is available for purchase on the Kialara website now where individuals can also sign up for Kialara’s mailing list and be notified when the new edition is released.

Collectors appreciate Kialara’s brilliant integration of innovative cold-storage engineering with world-class fine art. This integration is so absolute that the only way for owners to access the BTC they have funded within is to destroy the art. That is the Kialara’s paradox— and it’s genius. The Kialara provides not only an unprecedented level of physical protection, but also powerful aesthetic and psychological motivation to hold onto one’s crypto fortune.

