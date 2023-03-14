USD/CHF analysis as Swiss franc flies amid safe-haven bets

The USD/CHF exchange rate nosedived this week as forex investors rushed to the safety of the Swiss franc. It plunged to a low of 0.9077, the lowest level since February 1. At its lowest level this week, the pair was down by ~3.90% below its highest level this month.

Swiss franc as a safe haven

The USD/CHF price has had a difficult period in the past few days as investors reacted to the ongoing state of the financial market after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. In the aftermath, investors shifted their resources to safe havens like the Swiss franc, Japanese yen, and gold.

The Swiss franc has also done well after data published last week showed that the country’s inflation continued rising. The headline consumer price index in Switzerland rose to 3.4% in February, higher than the median estimate of 3.1%.

On Tuesday, data showed that the Swiss producer price index (PPI) dropped in February. The PPI fell from 0.7% in January to – 0.2% in February. On a yearly basis, the PPI dropped from 3.3% to 2.7%. Still, if situations allow, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will likely hike interest rates when it concludes its meeting on March 23rd.

The next key catalyst for the USD to CHF price will be the upcoming US consumer price index (CPI) data that will come out on Tuesday. Economists believe that the country’s inflation remains solidly above the Fed’s target of 2.0%. Precisely, they expect that the headline CPI dropped to 6.0% while the core CPI fell to 5.5%.

Therefore, with the banking crisis in high gear, there are concerns that the Federal Reserve will either pause its rate hikes or increase by just 0.25% next week. A change of tune will push the pair much lower in the coming weeks.

USD/CHF forecast

USD/CHF chart by TradingView

The USD/CHF price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. This decline happened after the pair formed a double-top pattern at $0.9442. The neckline of this double-top was at 0.9290. It has moved sharply lower than all moving averages.

The current price is an important level considering that it was the lowest point on February 14. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bearish trend as sellers target the next key support level at 0.9061, the lowest point on February 2.