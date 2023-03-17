Top fastest-growing industries that offer attractive investment opportunities

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.

Market confidence is low as stocks look to close a largely turbulent week, especially around the finance and banking sector.

The benchmark index S&P 500 is indeed down 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed close to 400 points. Shares of Credit Suisse (SWX: CSGN) and First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) continue to bleed amid efforts to rescue the distressed lenders. The outlook is plainly not great, and a broader market downturn can still derail equities’ recent upside trajectory.

But as market analysts say, where there’s blood therein lies many a great opportunity to invest – particularly if you look at stocks from companies across some of the fastest-growing industries. Here’s what you might consider if you are looking to buy stocks today.

Renewable energy

Renewable energy is one of the hottest topics today, with concerted effort across the world as major companies and individuals battle climate change by advocating for a global reduction in carbon emissions. With reducing carbon footprints top of the agenda for many companies, solar and wind power are emerging as key sectors.

Broadly, the renewable energy industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming years and companies such as First Solar and SunPower are well-positioned for growth, while wind turbine manufacturers like Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy are also worth considering.

Investors keen on boosting the industry as they generate income from related stocks will find this sector very attractive.

Online casinos

Online casinos are another industry seeing massive growth, with gaming products and tournaments like the 2023 March Madness bringing the global gambling space to fore.

Indeed, betting data related to this year’s NCAA Tournament from the American Gaming Association indicated about 68 million US adults have planned to place bets on who wins. Fox Sports says this number translates to roughly 26% of the American adult population, with a staggering $15.5 billion set to be wagered.

Recent research has also shown that the global online gambling market is expected to grow to over $127 billion by 2027, and companies like Unibet PA Online Casino & Sportsbook and Flutter Entertainment could experience significant growth, boosting investors. There also Casino ETFs that you might consider.

E-commerce

E-commerce has been a rapidly growing industry for years, and the pandemic only accelerated its growth. Online shopping is now more popular than ever, and companies like Amazon and Alibaba are well-positioned to continue benefiting from this trend.

Other e-commerce companies worth considering include Shopify and Etsy. The e-commerce industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with global online sales reaching over $4.2 trillion in 2020. This represents a significant increase from just a few years ago when online sales were a fraction of that figure. It’s clear that e-commerce is now a critical component of the global retail industry and is here to stay.

When it comes to investing in e-commerce, there are several key players in the industry that are worth considering. Amazon is one of the most well-known e-commerce companies in the world and has been at the forefront of the industry for many years.

With a market capitalization of over $1.5 trillion, Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world and is well-positioned to continue benefiting from the trend towards online shopping.

Another major player in the e-commerce industry is Alibaba, which is often referred to as the “Amazon of China.” Alibaba is the largest e-commerce company in China and has a market capitalization of over $500 billion. The company operates several e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall, and has a significant presence in other areas of the online retail industry as well.

Healthcare technology

The healthcare technology industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, as new technologies and innovations have made it easier for patients to access healthcare remotely. Telemedicine companies like Teladoc Health and Amwell are among the best healthcare stocks worth considering. The same can be said of Livongo and Dexcom, which specialize in remote patient monitoring.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is one of the most exciting narratives today, and will continue to be as tech giants like Google and Microsoft get into the picture. There are many emerging projects you can consider in this sector, most of which have the potential to revolutionize whole aspects of the society, including the internet as we know and use it.

For top stocks, companies like NVIDIA and Alphabet are leaders in the field of AI, while newer companies like UiPath and Roblox are also worth considering. There are also opportunities in AI-related cryptocurrency projects like AltSignals.

Electric vehicles

The electric vehicle industry is yet another sector set to explode in the coming years. While 2022 and early 2023 has been tough for many companies, the drive to reduce carbon footprint and move away from fossil fuels will see consumer demand continue to rise. Tesla is the clear leader in this space, but other companies worth considering include NIO and Lucid Motors.

Biotechnology

Biotechnology is another industry that’s witnessing growing investment as top dollar makes its way into projects looking to develop new therapies and treatments to the market. Companies across the industry have grown tremendously over the past few years, good illustrations being Moderna and BioNTech that exploded onto the scene amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

These are companies that will continue to innovate to bring the best of medicines and vaccines to the world, and if you are looking for alternatives, then stocks of biotech and pharmaceutical firms like Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could be worth considering.

Key takeaway

Investing in these fast-growing industries can be a great way to diversify your portfolio and potentially see significant returns. However, it’s important to remember that investing always carries risk, and you should always do your research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.