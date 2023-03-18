$MBLK Token Private Sale Exceeds Expectations, Sets Stage for IDO Success

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17th March, 2023, Chainwire

ZOGI Labs, a multidivisional blockchain company and gaming studio established in May 2021, and the team behind the revolutionary MMORPG Legends of Bezogia, has announced the successful conclusion of its private token sale for its in-game currency, Magical Blocks ($MBLK). Led by web3-focused M3 Ventures Ltd (HK), the investors, partners, and collaborators of ZOGI Labs also include notable industry leaders like Polygon (MATIC), Cronos Chain (Crypto.com), BNB Chain, as well as multiple ecosystem partnerships with platforms, guilds, and communities. The private sale exceeded all expectations, closing the round with $1.8 Million of token sales and setting the stage for a highly anticipated public sale (IDO).

“I strongly believe the reason behind the confidence of our investors comes from Legends of Bezogia being a proprietary late stage product with a mature community and ecosystem which involves tens of thousands of gamers and many hundreds of beta testers that are experiencing Legends of Bezogia going into final release this year. This has established a strong demand for the $MBLK token already before its launch and release. Utility is what grows value for all stakeholders and our investors see that.” said CEO, Steve Murray, talking to industry leaders recently on the panel at AIBC conference in Dubai.

This milestone marks a major step forward for $MBLK, as it prepares for its highly anticipated initial DEX offering (IDO) in April of this year. With a unique blend of blockchain technology and cutting-edge gaming mechanics, $MBLK is exactly what the industry has needed to seamlessly bridge the gaming and blockchain industry. Designed and coded from scratch by the ZOGI team, $MBLK establishes a new standard in sustainability mechanics and logics of an open-world metaverse environment. Learn more about this in ZOGI Labs’ whitepaper.

The overwhelming demand for $MBLK is a testament to the innovative nature of the project and the full-stack team of more than 45 talented individuals who are fully committed to delivering this immersive and entertaining decentralized gaming experience. With the private sale now closed, ZOGI Labs is turning its attention to the upcoming IDO, where it plans to offer whitelisted investors a chance to buy early and gain access to the exciting world of Legends of Bezogia.

It’s clear that the gaming and blockchain communities recognize the enormous potential of $MBLK and, after 2 rigorous years of development, are excited to see Legends of Bezogia coming to every major gaming platform and operating system in 2023.

About ZOGI Labs

ZOGI Labs is a multidivisional blockchain company and gaming studio established in May 2021, and the team behind the revolutionary MMORPG Legends of Bezogia. At ZOGI Labs, our mission is to seamlessly blend blockchain technology and cutting-edge gaming mechanics to create a truly immersive digital realm – a place where gamers can escape into stunning otherworldly landscapes, live vicariously through their Bezogi avatars, and have a block-buster of a time in the lands of Bezogia.

ZOGI Labs is raising the bar for crypto-based games with breathtaking graphics, a rich storyline, quirky characters, and a level of fun that will keep you chained to your screen.

