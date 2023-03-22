Arcade fighting game Battle of Olympus to launch presale for GODLY token on Arbitrum on March 27

London, United Kingdom, 22nd March, 2023, Chainwire

Battle of Olympus, an arcade street fighting game, is set to launch the first phase of its presale for its in-game currency $GODLY on Arbitrum on Monday, March 27.

Battle of Olympus stands alone as one of the few Web3 games with a fully working demo, with an update due in Q2 2023, and an upcoming collection of in-game digital collectibles. Set in the cyberpunk city of Olympus, fight against other players and several Greek gods. Battle your way to the top of Olympus to conquer the metropolis! Play the demo here.

Battle of Olympus is the first flagship game developed by Revenant, a decentralized gaming ecosystem founded in 2022.

The earliest investors will benefit from getting the $GODLY token at its lowest price. The first stage of the presale is available for $0.0221, with the price increasing through four rounds.

Battle of Olympus to focus on gameplay

With a team full of hardcore gamers, Battle of Olympus’ developers understand that long-term success requires engaging gameplay that keeps players hooked for hours on end. Therefore, Battle of Olympus provides gameplay unlike any other, based on roguelike and RPG elements.

Although players earn rewards as they progress, it will not come at the expense of their enjoyment or project sustainability. Battle of Olympus prioritizes gameplay rather than earning potential to provide an experience reminiscent of classic games, like Street Fighter, Tekken, Mortal Kombat, and many other classic fighting titles.

Battle of Olympus employs a rewards model to balance financial incentives and player enjoyment to attract and retain players, leading to a more sustainable in-game economy. Simply put, rewards are a bonus rather than the primary reason for playing.

Battle of Olympus will also have in-game items and fighters that are mintable as NFTs. Players can own their character, providing the option to trade or sell them on the Revenant Marketplace.

What is the $GODLY token?

$GODLY is the primary ERC-20 token within Battle of Olympus with several uses to benefit players and investors. It can be used to purchase various items, including loot boxes, consumable items, and boosters, but also for wagering in PVP matches.

Play the Battle of Olympus Demo

What makes Battle of Olympus stand apart from most Web3 games is its demo, released in 2022, where players can battle as either Zeus or Hades for bragging rights over Olympus.

Whereas many crypto games prioritize unsustainable tokenomics or overpromise without delivering, Battle of Olympus team puts game development to produce an enjoyable experience first. A new PVP demo will be released in Q2 2023 for you to test your fighting skills against friends in the cyberpunk metropolis.

Battle of Olympus Gameplay

Battle of Olympus includes two types of gameplay: PVE, where players and their faction will capture god territories during a season on the Olympus Map, and PVP, where players use their weapons and armor to battle against others.

Rewards

Players will earn several rewards while playing Battle of Olympus.

As players progress, they become eligible for weapon and armor drops to upgrade their character or trade on the Revenant Marketplace. Gamers will also receive tokens for their achievements, such as winning tournaments, seasons or climbing the leaderboards.

Battle of Olympus presale and tokenomics

Battle of Olympus will launch the first stage of its presale on March 27, with the $GODLY token on sale for $0.0221.

Through three presale rounds, $GODLY will increase to a launch price of $0.05.

$GODLY has a total supply of 100 million tokens, with 16% of these allocated to three presale rounds (OG Whitelist, Public Whitelist, Public Sale) and 4% to seed investors.

The $GODLY presale will include four rounds of investment before its public launch:

Seed Round

OG Whitelist – March 27

Public Whitelist – March 29

Public Sale – March 31

For an in-depth breakdown of the tokenomics, including fundings rounds, vesting periods, and more, click here.

How to buy $GODLY during the presale

$GODLY tokens will go on sale on March 27 on the dedicated presale platform.

For the first 2 rounds of the presale, players will need to be on the OG Whitelist or Public Whitelist. However, once those rounds have been completed, the final Public Sale round will be open to the public on Friday, March 31. Anybody will be able to buy $GODLY at a huge discount compared to its exchange price.

Keep an eye on the Battle of Olympus Twitter and Discord for a full step-by-step guide on how to buy $GODLY during the presale.

About Battle of Olympus

Battle of Olympus is an arcade street fighting game and the first flagship game developed by Revenant, a decentralized gaming ecosystem for gamers, game developers, and investors. Set in the cyberpunk city of Olympus, fight against other players as one of several Greek gods.

