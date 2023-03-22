Virtual Duo Babka and Nushi Honor Game Developers Worldwide at GDC

Los Angeles, United States, 22nd March, 2023, Chainwire

GDC 2023 is finally in full swing, and a mysterious Oscars-style red carpet and stage are piquing the interest of global game developers. Thanks to a gamer grandma and her robotic feline buddy, this year, for the first time, game-makers of all sizes will have the chance to share the limelight and promote their games on stage, live stream, and on social media.

Located in the prime location of the Moscone South lobby at GDC 2023, the stage is hosted by virtual influencer Babka. Her fellow time-traveling companion, Nushi, the cat, will also be in attendance and has taken the form of a robotic quadruped, crafted by esteemed Hollywood creature artist Salvatore Salamone, whose credits include The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Avengers: Endgame. Babka and Nushi’s mission is to show the power of interactive technology and how games can transcend the screen, meeting thousands of game devs eager to get the word out about their newest game releases and upcoming projects. The duo will be at the show until Friday, March 24, 2023.

Developers who walk the red carpet will get the chance to take a photo with Babka and Nushi, as well as conduct a video interview about their projects to be streamed on Twitch and promoted across various social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Streams and footage will be shared under the hashtag #LivingLegends, encouraging influencers, gamers, and developers alike to give a shout-out to their favorite creators in a celebration of the global games industry’s creativity. Special giveaways are also up for grabs throughout the event.

“Game developers are celebrities in the future, so much so that Nushi and I traveled back in time just to meet some of our favorites, which isn’t easy!” said time-traveling gamer grandma and virtual influencer Babka. “And when I say favorites, I mean everyone because we love all creators. GDC is not just a large get-together of the global games industry, it’s a celebration of it. So please drop by and tell the world about your amazing games, and also take a selfie with Nushi and me! Please. Seriously. We have traveled across the space-time continuum to meet you!”

The event is open to GDC ticket holders and can be found at the Moscone Center in San Francisco in the Moscone South lobby. Starting Wednesday, March 22, Babka will be streaming on-site and online with Twitch influencers such as Esfand. Interviews, photos, and the #LivingLegends stories will be shared across social media. users can catch up with the latest events from the show floor by following Babka (@yo_babka) on Twitter and Instagram and Nushi the cat (@yo_nushi) on Twitter and Instagram accounts.

About Babka and Nushi

Babka is a gamer, grandma, and virtual influencer who has traveled back to our present to meet her favorite game creators, #LivingLegends at #GDC23. Babka’s mission is to meet developers, promote their games, and help the entire industry find success. Babka was led to the present by Nushi, Babka’s dedicated scout, who took the form of a robotic cat and became the first animal consciousness to traverse time and the metaverse.

