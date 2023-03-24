Denmark, Copenhagen, 24th March, 2023, Chainwire

Narwhal Finance Secures $1M in Seed Funding Led by Animoca Ventures

Narwhal Finance, the decentralized cross-market perpetual trading platform built on BNB Chain and Arbitrum, announced a $1 million seed round funding led by Animoca Ventures, with participation from Hailstone Ventures and various angel investors.

Narwhal Finance empowers users to engage in leveraged trading across an extensive array of pairs, including crypto, forex, indexes, and stocks, with leverages up to 1000x. Through its copy trading function, users can seamlessly follow top traders, earn substantial profits even with limited market knowledge, and enjoy an exceptional trading experience.

With the vision of becoming the #1 decentralized cross-market trading platform, Narwhal Finance combines the best of DEX experience and social trading to offer users full transparency, confidence, and an effortless trading experience.

“We are thrilled to have received such strong support from our investors in this seed funding round,” said Coco, Lead Developer of Narwhal Finance. “This funding will enable us to execute our vision of providing an exceptional decentralized leveraged trading platform accessible to all. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our innovative solution to the market and are excited for what the future holds.”

As a leading investor in the blockchain industry, Animoca Ventures recognizes Narwhal’s potential to disrupt the decentralized perpetual space. “We are excited to support Narwhal Finance’s journey to revolutionize decentralized leveraged trading,” said James Ho, Head of Animoca Ventures. “We believe that the team’s expertise, combined with the platform’s innovative technology, can potentially disrupt the decentralized perpetual trading space. We see tremendous potential in this partnership and look forward to supporting Narwhal Finance as it grows and innovates.”

About Narwhal Finance

Narwhal Finance is a cross-market decentralized perpetual exchange that offers a unique solution for social trading by enabling leveraged trading of all asset classes through synthetic assets. Liquidity providers on Narwhal earn a yield from trading fees and top traders’ performance, making it a profitable opportunity for all parties involved.

