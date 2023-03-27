Open-Source Blockchain D-Ecosystem Raises $6M Ahead of March 29th IDO

Tallinn, Estonia, 27th March, 2023, Chainwire

Open-source blockchain D-Ecosystem has announced that it has raised $6M in funding ahead of its initial DEX offering (IDO). The public sale, scheduled to start on March 29, will mark the first phase of the DXC token sale.

Starting at 12 pm UTC on March 29, D-Ecosystem will initiate Phase 1 of its IDO. The event will run until April 30, during which time DCX will be available at a price of $0.50 per coin. Phase 2 will begin on May 1 and will run until May 31, when the price of DCX will be $0.70. The minimum purchase is 100 DCX and the maximum is 5,000,000 DCX.

To purchase DCX coins, users will be able to use wallets such as MetaMask, WalletConnect, or Coinbase wallet, and can participate through networks such as Ethereum, BSC, or Polygon using native tokens or USDT.

Encouraged by the $6M it has raised to date, D-Ecosystem is on a mission to build products that will make the complete blockchain space more secure and private. With a focus on security, transparency, and decentralization, D-Ecosystem aims to transform the blockchain landscape.

Zero security breaches, public records of transactions and user activity, and the distribution of decision-making power are among D-Ecosystem’s defining features. Products slated for development include the launch of D-Ecosystem’s own launchpad.

With its upcoming launchpad, D-Ecosystem will provide a valuable platform for new projects to launch their own coin and raise funds, furthering its commitment to fairness and inclusivity in the blockchain ecosystem. Its team is made up of experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in blockchain technology, giving D-Ecosystem a clear vision of what it wants to achieve.

D-Ecosystem offers a range of innovative products and services designed to empower individuals and organizations in the digital age. Key offerings include:

DCX coin : the primary medium of exchange on the platform. DCX will provide users with access to various services including decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized storage, and decentralized marketplace services

: the primary medium of exchange on the platform. DCX will provide users with access to various services including decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized storage, and decentralized marketplace services D-Chain : Native blockchain platform with zero gas fees, lightspeed transactions, and high privacy with a built-in proof of innocence protocol to prevent money laundering and crime

: Native blockchain platform with zero gas fees, lightspeed transactions, and high privacy with a built-in proof of innocence protocol to prevent money laundering and crime D-Wallet : a user-friendly wallet that allows individuals and organizations to securely store, send, and receive digital assets

: a user-friendly wallet that allows individuals and organizations to securely store, send, and receive digital assets D-NFT : NFT marketplace

: NFT marketplace D-Swap: A decentralized exchange (DEX) built on D-Chain with lottery and prediction game included

Other features under development include the D-Ecosystem Payment system (zero fees), the world’s first cross-chain IDO Launchpad, DUSD stablecoin, D-Messenger, D-P2P, D-Space, and D-Meta.

About D-Ecosystem

D-Ecosystem is a decentralized, open-source blockchain ecosystem including a public chain, own payments system, own DEX, wallet, NFT marketplace, and much more. It gives blockchain users the tools they need to transact securely and privately while accessing a range of powerful DeFi services.

