Poolz Finance Announces New Token $POOLX

IDO platform Poolz Finance has released information about the deployment and distribution of its new token, POOLX. It has also shared details of forthcoming IDOs as the token launchpad gets back to business.

Holders of the original POOLZ token prior to the March 15 breach will receive the new token on a 1:1 ratio with no vesting. This applies to CEX holders, those who held the token locked on the Poolz Finance website, and those who held it unlocked in their wallet.

On March 16, Poolz Finance announced it would be issuing a new token, POOLX, to replace the original POOLZ, whose contract was exploited by a hacker one day earlier, resulting in a tranche of tokens being sold. The Poolz team responded quickly, and within two hours the token was no longer available for trading.

Poolz Finance has enlisted the help of leading auditors including Certik, Arcadia Group, ChainPort, and DcentraLab Diligence to ensure top security for all current and future products. The new token, which has been rigorously audited, will be deployed on BNB Chain only.

To support ecosystem growth, the total supply of POOLX will be increased by 10% compared to POOLZ’s total supply.

Poolz Founder Guy Oren said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community, partners, and the ecosystem that stood alongside Poolz and supported us during these times. Your attitude and approach are what make us different and encourage us to come back stronger. With your support, we’re confident that Poolz will get even better, while launching the next wave of innovative web3 projects.”

POOLX will be listed on Poloniex, Huobi & PancakSwap from March 30, 2023 at 15:00 (UTC). MEXC, and Gate.io will be announced later this week.

About Poolz

Poolz is the leading decentralized fundraising platform enabling crypto’s most innovative projects to kick start their journey and grow their communities. Poolz allows its users to make research-based decisions to participate in high-potential IDOs.. Poolz aims to be a multi-chain platform and currently, users can participate in IDOs and NFT sales on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Celo, and Avalanche, with many more to come.

