Unizen and DWF Labs Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Web3 User Experience

Unizen is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with DWF Labs, a leading global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm. This collaboration will enhance Unizen’s mission to address the challenges faced by Web3 technology and create a seamless, frictionless experience for users by bringing together third-party blockchain projects from various networks under one roof, using the best interoperability and aggregation frameworks available.

Unizen is dedicated to solving the complexities and inefficiencies that currently plague the Web3 ecosystem, such as research requirements, cross-chain bridging, native token gas fees, and more. Unizen’s all-in-one toolbox provides a user-friendly interface that integrates data and Web3 applications from top blockchains, enabling users to have full control over their assets and access the best rates with ease.

The Unizen platform is built upon three core pillars: the Unizen Interoperability Protocol, Unizen Liquidity Distribution Mechanism, and the Unizen Omni-Chain Data Pool. These groundbreaking innovations ensure seamless blockchain traversal of digital assets, optimal execution prices for all assets backed by decentralised liquidity, and a uniform and standardised interface for apps and blockchain interactions across multiple networks.

Andrei Grachev, the Managing Partner of DWF Labs, stated, “Unizen’s groundbreaking solutions, such as the Unizen Interoperability Protocol and Liquidity Distribution Mechanism, are transforming the way users interact with multiple blockchain networks. We believe that Unizen’s innovative approach to solving the challenges faced by the ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission at DWF Labs, and we’re looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that drives the industry forward.”

Sean Noga, the CEO of Unizen, stated, “By partnering with DWF Labs, Unizen is proudly joining forces with a company that drives industry adoption and increases efficiencies and usability across the Web3 landscape. We look forward to collaborating with DWF Labs to further enhance the user experience and foster the growth of blockchain technology.”

About Unizen

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, supporting portfolio companies from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions. With offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, Hong Kong, South Korea, and BVI, the investment company DWF Labs is an affiliate of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), which consistently ranks among the top 5 trading entities by volume in the cryptocurrency world through its proprietary technology for high-frequency trading.

