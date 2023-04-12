The Future of Gaming: $MBLK IDO Launches This Week

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 12th, 2023, Chainwire

ZOGI Labs, the innovative blockchain company and gaming studio behind the phenomenal MMORPG Legends of Bezogia, is excited to announce that the Magical Blocks ($MBLK) Initial DEX Offering (IDO) is only 2 days away, starting at 5pm UTC on April 14th. With the highly demanded whitelisting phase now closed, it’s time to prepare for the main event – the public sale that will allow investors to be among the first to own a piece of gaming history.

This is the chance to be part of a revolutionary gaming experience that has already attracted attention from industry giants like Polygon, Cronos, BNB, Chainlink, DappRadar, and Blockchain Game Alliance, as well as large media outlets like Cheddar News, Bloomberg, Coin Telegraph and many more!

Co-Founder, Nick Vadera said, “The incredible response to our whitelisting phase has been overwhelming, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. As we approach the $MBLK public sale, we’re confident that the excitement will only continue to build as more and more gamers and investors recognize the enormous potential of this project.”

The upcoming $MBLK IDO presents an opportunity for early adopters and avid gamers to gain access to the breathtaking world of Legends of Bezogia. With a captivating storyline, stunning graphics, and innovative game mechanics, this release is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly anticipated titles of the year.

In anticipation of the public sale, ZOGI Labs has been ramping up its marketing efforts, engaging with gaming communities, top-tier influencers, and promotional sites, and building multiple strategic partnerships to ensure a successful launch. Stay tuned for more details about the $MBLK public sale here! Make sure to follow ZOGI Labs on social media and join their community to be the first to know when the IDO goes live: Twitter | Discord

About ZOGI Labs

ZOGI Labs is a multidivisional blockchain company and gaming studio established in May 2021, and the team behind the revolutionary MMORPG Legends of Bezogia. ZOGI Labs’ mission is to seamlessly blend blockchain technology and cutting-edge gaming mechanics to create a truly immersive digital realm – a place where gamers can escape into stunning otherworldly landscapes, live vicariously through their Bezogi avatars, and have a block-buster of a time in the lands of Bezogia.

ZOGI Labs is raising the bar for crypto-based games with breathtaking graphics, a rich storyline, quirky characters, and a level of fun that will keep you chained to your screen.

ZOGI Labs is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

CEO, Steve Murray, ZOGI Labs, [email protected]