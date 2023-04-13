UniSwap (UNI) price steady as DigiToads (TOADS) price rises in 1, 2 & 3 presale stages

The price of the TOADS token is rising with every DigiToads presale stage, which is quite a proposition for those looking forward to investing in the project before it lists on Uniswap.

The presale stages are quickly selling out seeing that the third presale stage is now more than 97% complete. You can participate in the presale here.

At the current rate, it is just a matter of time before it gets listed on Uniswap decentralized exchange whose native token UNI has been performing quite well this year. On that note, it is worth noting that there hasn’t been any major Uniswap exploit so far this year contrary to 2022 when we witnessed an $8 million Uniswap Phishing Attack.

Is DigiToads (TOADS) a good investment?

So many new ICOs are constantly making the rounds in the crypto market. This could make it challenging for investors to decide on a viable project to invest in, especially because of all the hype and FOMO surrounding the launch of new crypto projects. However, DigiToads (TOADS) is likely to bring a change to that.

While disappointments have become a constant in crypto investment, DigiToads (TOADS)promises real goals and anticipation for its investors and users in its whitepaper. There is something for everyone. Within a few weeks of launching the first presale stage, DigiToads (TOADS) has successfully concluded three presale stages showing its rising popularity among crypto investors.

The increased DigiToads (TOADS) hype since the beginning of the presale shows that people are generally excited about the project. Generally, investors are usually psyched up for ICO projects that offer actual utility to their users.

What is TOADS?

TOADS is the native cryptocurrency of the DigiToads platform. It is a meme coin created with the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to function as a utility token within the DigiToads ecosystem besides giving holders an opportunity to trade it on secondary markets.

The DigiToads platform, on the other hand, is a Web3 game that aims to create rewards for community members through trading contests hosted monthly. These trading contests will serve the double purpose of increasing the number of users and the daily trading volume within the DigiToads community.

DigiToads (TOADS) prospects as Uniswap listing approaches

UniSwap (UNI) is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges on the Ethereum blockchain. It eliminates the need for third-party interference in crypto transactions meaning transfers can be made from anywhere worldwide while maintaining anonymity and security for the sender and recipient.

While Uniswap was a victim of a targeted $8 million Phishing Attack last year, the exchange remained strong even after the hack and the price of its native token has also remained steady. The DEX has proved its stability through the years, which is why most new crypto projects including DigiToads target Uniswap as their first native token listing.

Listing on Uniswap offers exposure to quite a vast DeFi market offering tokens like DigiToads’ TOADS token great exposure within the DeFi industry.