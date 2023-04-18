30+ cryptocurrencies were born in the last 30 days: what’s behind the boom?

In recent years, cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm, with new ones constantly emerging. As of March 15, 2023, about 22,932 cryptocurrencies were listed on CoinMarketCap showing the rate at which the crypto space has grown since the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin was launched in 2009.

According to data on CoinMarketCap, about 30 new cryptocurrencies were launched in the last 30 days.

What’s behind the unprecedented cryptocurrency boom?

The emergence of blockchain technology has made it possible for users to create digital currencies that are not controlled by any centralized entity, such as a bank or government. This has made cryptocurrencies attractive as investments for those seeking an alternative form of currency unaffected by third-party manipulation. In addition, many cryptocurrencies offer privacy and anonymity, which is attractive to many investors who like to conduct their transactions in private.

Due to the absence of a central governing authority, cryptocurrency prices such as the Bitcoin Price usually tend to be more volatile than those of traditional forms of currency. This means that their values can fluctuate significantly over short periods of time, making them potentially profitable investments if managed correctly.

All these factors contribute to the rapid increase in the number and prominence of cryptocurrencies in recent years, a trend that appears likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Investors’ view of the influx of new cryptocurrencies?

Investors have expressed various perspectives on the influx of new cryptocurrencies. Some investors view the emergence of new digital currencies as a chance to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on the possibility of high returns.

On the other hand, other investors have become more cautious and are viewing the influx of new cryptocurrencies as a sign that the market is becoming saturated and that investing in these assets may be too risky.

When investing in cryptocurrencies, long-term investors tend to take a more conservative approach, preferring to invest in established coins with demonstrated track records over taking a chance on newer coins. Short-term traders, on the other hand, maybe more inclined to take risks by investing in more volatile but potentially more lucrative coins.

Each investor must ultimately determine how they feel about the influx of new cryptocurrencies, and whether they believe taking a chance on them is worthwhile.

Effects of the influx of new tokens on existing cryptocurrencies

Existing cryptocurrencies may be affected in various ways by the influx of new tokens entering the market. On one hand, it could increase competition and reduce the value of existing coins. This could favour investors who are seeking to acquire coins at lower prices, but it could also result in a decline in demand for existing coins as people opt for newer options.

On the other hand, the influx of new tokens may increase opportunities for collaboration between initiatives and market liquidity overall. This could lead to an increment in trading volume and more efficient price discovery, which would be advantageous for all market participants.

Trading strategies for investing in upcoming crypto projects

Besides knowing the best cryptocurrency exchanges and understanding the cryptocurrency trading basics, it is also important to understand the different trading strategies available when investing in upcoming cryptocurrency ventures.

“Buy and hold” is one of the most common investment strategies. This strategy involves purchasing a certain number of coins or tokens at a low price and then holding on to them until their value increases.

Day trading is another strategy which involves buying and selling cryptocurrencies on a daily basis in order to profit from short-term price fluctuations. This strategy requires greater knowledge and experience than buy-and-hold, but if executed properly, it can yield higher returns.

Arbitrage is the other strategy. It involves profiting from price differences between exchanges by buying coins on one exchange and then selling them for a profit on another exchange.

Each of the three strategies has its own benefits and drawbacks, so it is essential to conduct thorough research before deciding and choosing the one that best meets your requirements.