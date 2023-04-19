Japan’s Prime Minister to Deliver Video Message at CoinPost’s WebX Conference

Tokyo, Japan, April 19th, 2023, Chainwire

WebX will gather Web2 & Web3 players from around the world

CoinPost, Japan’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain media outlet, is pleased to announce that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak by video at WebX, a global Web3 conference in Tokyo on July 25–26.

What is WebX?

WebX, which will gather promising Web2 and Web3 projects, companies, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and others from around the world, is one of the largest Web3 conferences in Asia.

Participants can attend talks (with simultaneous Japanese interpretation) by the world’s top Web3 projects and founders, networking opportunities, technical workshops by leading blockchain development teams, exhibitions, and other chances to interact with a range of companies and projects.

Background

Japan is attracting unprecedented attention in Web3 from around the world as it is being backed by the Japanese government as well as major companies (see below).

May 2022: Prime Minister Kishida announces in London his intention to develop the Web3 environmentJune 2022: Government adds “environmental improvement for Web3 promotion” to its Basic Policies for 2022November 2022: NTT Docomo announces 600 billion yen investment in Web3November 2022: Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) announces Web3 promotion strategyDecember 2022: Ruling party’s tax reform proposal includes Web3-related tax reform

One of the reasons is that amid concerns of a long-term decline in Japan’s economic strength and competitiveness, the cross-border strength (international reach) of this field has the potential to greatly accelerate the digital transformation and global expansion of numerous industries, including the Japanese content industry, as Japan is considered an intellectual property (IP) powerhouse for its anime, manga, games, etc.

Despite serious efforts to create innovations and new businesses, Japan currently lags behind other countries due to bottlenecks such as a closed environment, language barrier, and regulations out of sync with reality.

In addition, many Japanese companies have highlighted challenges such as a lack of expertise, ideas, corporate networks, and professional human resources to promote Web3 business.

Against this backdrop, CoinPost believes launching a global conference that enables international exchange and establishes a distribution network for Web3 information and human resources is essential for the growth of the Japanese blockchain industry.

The first WebX conference will take place in July 2023 at the Tokyo International Forum, which is equipped with a simultaneous interpretation system and will bring together attendees from all over the world. We hope to make this an event that spurs on the government’s Web3 reforms and serves as a bridge between Web3 and existing industries.

Conference Outline

Date: July 25 (Tue) — July 26 (Wed), 2023Location: Tokyo International Forum (3–5–1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo)Organizer: WebX Executive CommitteeProducer: CoinPost, Inc.Number of attendees (estimated): 15,000+Number of participating companies (estimated): 2,000+Number of exhibitors (estimated): 150+Number of media partners: 100+Website: https://webx-asia.com/

Information on speakers and tickets will be announced via Twitter in time. Please follow the accounts below and stay tuned.

Contact

Itai Elizur, [email protected]