Metacade To List On CEX, BitMart, Opening Up Trading To 9 Million Users

London, UK, April 19th, 2023, Chainwire

After selling out their $16.4m presale, Metacade is now set to list its token MCADE on the well-known centralised exchange BitMart, which boasts over 9 million users.

The listing is scheduled to take place on Friday, 20th April, 9 am UTC, at which point registered users of BitMart will be able to buy, sell & trade MCADE tokens.

Metacade has seen strong momentum following numerous announcements and milestones. It sold out its huge $16.4m presale early, quickly followed by the 250m token 6-month staking pool selling out in under 5 hours. Furthermore, Metacade also announced a partnership with gaming company Metastudio, leading to a significant buzz amongst GameFi investors.

At the time of writing, the price of the Metacade (MCADE) token is $0.0173, with a diluted market cap of over $35m and an average daily trading volume of $500,000 since launch.

Russell Bennet, CEO of Metacade, commented:

“After listing on Uniswap, we saw sell orders being instantly filled on the buy side and minimal selling pressure, which in this climate is a sign that we have something truly special. This was reinforced by our staking pool selling out in 5 hours! With our upcoming exchange listings, I hope we will see the positive price appreciation that usually follows, and from there, the sky’s the limit!”

Following the listing on BitMart, Metacade has confirmed another top-tier exchange, MEXC, will be listing Metacade in early May. More exchanges are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Users can purchase Metacade tokens on Uniswap here.

About BitMart

Founded in 2018, BitMart is a centralised exchange that provides crypto asset trading and investment services to over 9 million users around the globe. The trading platform offers numerous features for its clients, including staking, lending, savings products, derivative contracts, and expanded spot trading options. For advanced crypto enthusiasts, BitMart provides futures trading and margin trading that allow them to use leverage.

About Metacade

Metacade is intended to be the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3’s first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3 and connect with the broader gaming community.

The project has the stamp of approval from CertiK, the leading blockchain auditor, which aims to reassure investors that the project specifications and code are reviewed, and the Metacade team has passed KYC. This puts Metacade on the same level of confidence as other CertiK projects, including Aave, Polygon and Chiliz.

Metacade’s one-stop shop potential as the next GameFi hub of choice for P2E gamers as well as a broad range of other use cases, is evidenced in the enthusiasm around the project and the success of the presale.

Website | Whitepaper | Socials

Contact

CEO, Russell Bennett, Metacade, [email protected]