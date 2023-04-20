Taiwan, Taiwan, April 20th, 2023, Chainwire

Decentralized Perpetual Exchange PairEx Announces Beta Trading Competition with Up to 8,888 USD ARB & PEX Tokens

PairEx.io, a decentralized perpetual exchange built on the Arbitrum network, is excited to announce its beta trading competition with a prize pool of up to 8,888 USD equivalent in ARB and PEX tokens. The competition, which is now live, offers traders the opportunity to showcase their trading skills and win lucrative rewards.

The PairEx.io trading competition will run from April 3, 2023, to May 11, 2023. Traders can participate by trading in the BTCUSDT or ETHUSDT perpetual swap trading pairs on the PairEx.io platform during the competition period. To be eligible for rewards, participants must achieve a minimum of 50,000 USDT accumulative trading volume and at least 20 trades, including open and close positions, and have a profitable wallet address with net accumulative profit and loss during the competition period.

The details of the competition are shown on Medium of PairEx.io

In addition to the rewards for the top gainers, eligible participants who meet the minimum requirements will also receive a mystery NFT.

PairEx.io is designed to provide traders with unparalleled performance, speed, and scalability. As a completely decentralized exchange, PairEx.io ensures that traders have complete control over their assets, with all trades executed on-chain via smart contracts for enhanced security, transparency, and immutability. The platform offers zero slippage and zero spreads, eliminating hidden fees and unexpected price movements, and has one of the lowest transaction fees in the industry, at just 0.08% per transaction. With up to 100x leverage, PairEx.io empowers traders to maximize their profits while minimizing their investment capital.

“We are thrilled to introduce PairEx.io to the trading community through our beta trading competition,” said the PairEx team. “Our platform offers a truly decentralized and transparent trading environment, with cutting-edge features such as zero slippage, low transaction fees, and high leverage. We invite traders to join our beta test, provide feedback, and help us shape the future of perpetual trading.”

To participate in the PairEx.io beta trading competition and stand a chance to win up to 8,888 USD in rewards, traders can visit pairex.io and follow PairEx’s Twitter account for updates to make sure they don’t miss this opportunity to experience the power of PairEx.io.

About PairEx.io

PairEx.io is the first decentralized perpetual exchange built on the Arbitrum network. Offering zero slippage, zero spreads, low transaction fees, and up to 100x leverage, PairEx.io aims to provide traders with unparalleled performance, speed, and scalability. As a completely decentralized exchange, PairEx.io ensures that traders have complete control over their assets, with all trades executed on-chain via smart contracts for enhanced security, transparency, and immutability. Join PairEx.io’s beta test and experience the future of perpetual.

