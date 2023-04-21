Flow Secures $3M Seed Funding To Build A Rollup Centric NFT Ecosystem.

San Francisco, United States, April 21st, 2023, Chainwire

Introducing Flow: The Game-Changing NFT Ecosystem Set to Revolutionize the NFT Market. Aggregator Beta Launches on Ethereum Mainnet. Groundbreaking AI and Rollup-Centric Roadmap Unveiled; Anticipated Token Launch on April 30.

Flow’s aggregator makes NFT bidding a breeze with their groundbreaking “place bid once, buy from everywhere” technology. Flow’s powerful order matching and execution engines provide users a great UX while protecting them from frontrunners and unnecessary gas fees by routing transactions via Flashbots. With a $3M seed funding round led by Nima Capital and participation from Shima Capital and other industry heavyweights, Flow is poised to take the NFT world by storm.

“Flow is a great example of what people can build on top of Reservoir which aggregates liquidity from all marketplaces” said Peter Watts, founder of Reservoir.

Developed by a team led by an ex-Googler and ex-Binance Labs incubee, Flow will soon integrate AI into its platform such as LLM-based NFT analytics solutions, cutting-edge agents to automate trading and tools for the community to create and deploy NFTs. The developers’ smart contracts already support the seamless automation of NFT trading actions.

As the blockchain world moves towards a modular, plug-and-play approach, Flow is perfectly positioned to create a modular NFT ecosystem.

“We are entering a modular world where execution environments, data availability, consensus and transaction sequencing are moving towards a plug-and-play model. NFT platforms built on this modular stack can leverage shared security from an underlying L1 while building fast, low cost NFT trading infrastructure and creator tooling. Flow’s matching and execution engines are well positioned for this future” said nneverlander, the project’s founder.

Flow is currently available on the Goerli testnet and in beta on the Ethereum mainnet. Those interested in contributing to the success of Flow can consider joining the ambassador program, which provides rewards for participation. This could be an opportunity to be a part of the future.

Users can stay updated on the much-anticipated token launch of Flow by following Flow’s journey on Twitter and joining the conversation on Discord. By following, users can get more information about the platform and its developments.

About Flow

Flow is a rollup-centric NFT ecosystem built for the modular future. Developed by a team with Google and Binance Labs backgrounds, Flow offers powerful order matching, execution engines, and LLM-based NFT analytics. As the blockchain world moves towards a modular, plug-and-play approach, Flow is well poised to create an NFT ecosystem by leveraging cutting edge tech capabilities offered by AI and the modular blockchain stack.

