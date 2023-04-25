Animoca Brands and Lympo partner with UFC Champion Rose Namajunas on digital sports memorabilia collector’s challenge

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 25th, 2023, Chainwire

Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the metaverse, and its subsidiary Lympo, a leading global sports NFT ecosystem, announced today a partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Rose Namajunas to provide a digital memorabilia collecting challenge called “Build Your Own Fighter with Thug Rose.”

The collector’s challenge “Build Your Own Fighter with Thug Rose” is a Digisport collectible NFT project that offers an engaging collect-and-earn experience for sports fans. It features unique and limited-edition digital items that users can buy and trade. The project targets Rose’s fans and the Web3 community, allowing them to own unique digital items and participate in a new era of combat sports engagement. The limited-time experience will be available from 26 May to 18 June 2023 at http://rose.digisport.xyz.

Rose Namajunas is an American female mixed martial artist signed with the UFC. Namajunas competes in the women’s strawweight division and has held the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship twice. Namajunas holds the second position in the current UFC Strawweight Rankings for 2023.

The collector’s challenge invites Rose Namajunas’ fans and sports enthusiasts of all kinds to participate by collecting digital sticker NFTs obtained from limited-edition NFT mystery boxes. Once users have collected enough digital stickers, participants can claim rewards such as signed memorabilia and in-person experiences with Rose. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to create custom fighter character avatars inspired by Rose Namajunas.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “The partnership with Rose Namajunas is a significant opportunity to introduce blockchain and NFTs to a global audience of sports enthusiasts. This collaboration showcases the fan engagement of Web3 and fosters a greater understanding of these emerging technologies among fans.”

Tadas Maurukas, the CEO and co-founder of Lympo, said: “By combining the excitement of sports with Web3 technology, the collaboration with Thug Rose will revolutionize the way we engage with sports. We’re thrilled to provide a platform that enables fans to connect with their favorite athletes in a new and exciting way while also exploring the possibilities of blockchain.”

About Lympo

Lympo, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is on a mission to bring true digital ownership-based sports experiences through innovative, high-quality solutions. Lympo is building a digital sports ecosystem based on officially licensed athletes’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Lympo’s products include NFT Minting and NFT Staking Platforms. Lympo holds the IP rights to more than 50 world-leading athletes, including the five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, who is considered one of the greatest chess players of all time; Slovenian basketball star Goran Dragic; and Rose Namajunas, the two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight CChampion.

Users can learn more by visiting: Official website | Twitter |Discord | Telegram

​About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, Phantom Galaxies, Life Beyond, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Life Beyond Studios, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be Media, PIXELYNX, and WePlay Media. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

