Metacade price forecast as it turns green in the midst of a bear market

The Metacade price has surged 15.46% while the global crypto market is on the decline. The global market cap has dropped by 1.34%.

Metaverse tokens like MCADE seem to be performing well today with the majority of today’s top gainers being from this category. The NFT Worlds (WRLD) token is leading with a surge of 28.07% followed by the Metacade (MCADE) token which has gained 14.29% in the last 24 hours.

What is MCADE?

MCADE is the native token of the gaming arcade platform Metacade, which aims to become the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate.

The MCADE presale was concluded in March 2023 offering an investment opportunity for many crypto investors.

The token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, making it an ERC token. The token has so far been listed on CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, Uniswap, and BitMart. It will be listed on MEXC Global in one day and twenty hours’ time.

MCADE listing on MEXC Global

MCADE’s listing on MEXC Global crypto exchange is the next big thing after the token listed on BitMart.

Just like the concluded Metacade presale and the subsequent listing on Uniswap and BitMart, the upcoming MEXC Global listing has created quite a hype around the MCADE token, which is partly the reason for today’s price surge.

Metacade (MCADE) price forecast

Although MCADE tested an all-time low of $0.01498 shortly after listing on CoinMarcketCap and Uniswap, the token now seems to be on a bullish trajectory having hit an all-time high of $0.03305 today.

At the current rate, Metacade is expected to surge towards $1, especially after the MEXC Global listing.

Should you Metacade (MCADE)?

Well, investing in cryptocurrencies carries a lot of risks including market volatility and scam projects. And while the Metacade project has proved to be e legit crypto project, its native token, the MCADE, is still a candidate for the volatile crypto market.

Nevertheless, MCADE just like its parent platform, Metacade has gained a lot of popularity among gamers, game developers, and crypto investors who turned up in droves to purchase it during the Metacade presale.

And although the MCADE token has not made significant bullish movement since the presale ended, the increased activity on the Metacade platform and the listing on different Centralized exchanges including the upcoming MEXC Global listing is expected to spur a significant MCADE price surge. So far, the token’s price has risen by more than 42% from its price at the end of the presale.

Metacade has already earned itself its first partnership with Metastudio, a revolutionary gaming company focused on delivering exciting, avant-garde, and fresh mobile games to the Metacade arcade. The partnership kind of confirms Metacade’s commitment to becoming a leading metaverse arcade platform.

According to Metacade’s whitepaper, Metacade is expected to sign more partnerships with play-to-earn projects, gain further CEX listings, launch more gaming community giveaways and competitions, and launch a universal online hangout for all things GameFi and P2E before the end of Q2, 2023.

The MCADE demand is expected to increase greatly on the above-mentioned activities seeing that MCADE is the backbone of the larger Metacade ecosystem.