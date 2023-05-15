LOVESNOOPY’ Token Lists on MEXC Exchange

Seattle, USA, May 15th, 2023, Chainwire

The recent surge of meme coins in the cryptocurrency market is nothing short of a phenomena, as meme coins have taken center stage in the world of cryptocurrencies. Amidst the impressive performance of PEPE, a coin that took the center of the meme coin ecosystem, is a new protagonist -the beloved original dog character, Snoopy, who has garnered worldwide affection over a long period of time.

Today, the LOVESNOOPY project ($LOVESNOOPY) has announced the token will be listed on the MEXC exchange on May 16th of 10:00 UTC.

Right from its launch, $LOVESNOOPY expressed its ambitious goal of worldwide expansion through multilingual support on its website. Next, the $LOVESNOOPY team hired CERTIK to conduct an audit, according to their Twitter. In addition, the team will be burning 10% of its total token supply.

With its ambitious goal of world expansion through the power of memes, $LOVESNOOPY aspires to capture the hearts of individuals worldwide, infusing their lives with joy, warmth, and a renewed appreciation for the enduring magic of Snoopy.

About LOVESNOOPY

The main utility of $LOVESNOOPY is to establish a vibrant and impassioned meme community that we can embrace with all our hearts. LOVESNOOPY’s path to global domination is simple! Just enjoy and ‘LOVE SNOOPY’! The more people enjoy and LOVE SNOOPY, the more indelible his legacy as a beloved meme will become.

LOVESNOOPY is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact

I LOVE SNOOPY team, [email protected]