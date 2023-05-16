World’s first end-to-end blockchain Zeebu inks deal with four telecom carriers

The world’s first end-to-end blockchain platform Zeebu has announced strategic partnerships with Broadband Telecom Inc., BBT Voice Limited, Novatel, d.o.o., and BridgeVoice Inc.

These partnerships are aimed at leading hundreds of thousands of transactions on Zeebu annually, something that hopefully makes Zeebu a game-changing force within the telecom carrier industry.

A huge milestone for Zeebu

Zeebu’s revolutionary blockchain solution addresses telecom carrier businesses’ challenges including security threats, rising and complex costs between intermediaries, and remittance delays. It transforms the industry by unlocking instant global transactions and leveraging enterprise-grade security to protect against cyber-attacks and fraud.

Zeebu uses smart contracts and blockchain technology to create a trustless, transparent, and more efficient ecosystem for telecom carriers and their partners.

The Zeebu blockchain platform also has a loyalty utility token called Zeebu token, which eliminates the need for conventional banking channels and intermediaries thus making cross-border transactions fast and seamless.

The onboarding of these four telecom giants as its platform’s first users mark a huge milestone for Zeebu and its utility token.

Commenting on the partnerships, the founder & CEO of Zeebu, Raj Brahmbhatt, said:

“The world of telecommunications is fast-paced and ever-changing. The power of blockchain technology lies not just in its ability to facilitate transactions but in its capacity to foster trust and transparency. We are sure Zeebu’s partnerships with key telecom leaders will usher in a new era of innovation and growth. We look forward to working with our partners to create lasting value and drive sustainable growth for years.”

BBT Voice for example is an international wholesale voice and SMS carrier with offices in the UK, India, Armenia, and Ukraine, boasting over 400 interconnections. Broadband Telecom Inc., on the other hand, is part of the Bankai Group, a world-leading communication enabler carrying billions of minutes on its dedicated and globally accessible network.