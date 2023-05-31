ECB’s de Guindos sees possibility of correction in financial markets
- ECB's Luis de Guindos says stock valuations are high.
- He sees credit risk as a continued threat to equities.
- STOXX 600 is currently up about 6.0% for the year.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Financial markets will likely respond with a sharp sell-off if the global economy is hit with further shocks, says Luis de Guindos – Vice-President of the European Central Bank.
de Guindos sees overvaluation as a concern
The equities market had a healthy start to the new year as China reopened, energy prices cooled off, and most importantly, the eurozone economy remained resilient.
But that’s pushed valuations a bit too far, as per de Guindos, thereby increasing the risk of a correction. Speaking with CNBC this morning, he said:
Valuations are high, risk premia is quite compressed. So, in case we have bad news with respect to macroeconomic outlook, that could give rise to a correction in financial markets.
The ECB, on Wednesday, published its biannual Financial Stability Review that suggested the stability outlook of the eurozone remained fragile.
Credit risk remains a threat to stocks
Vice-President de Guindos also talked about the ramifications of the recent turmoil in the banking sector that collapsed a number of U.S. regionals.
Across the Atlantic, UBS also had to step in and takeover Credit Suisse as Invezz reported here. According to de Guindos:
It’s possible that these events could lead to a reassessment of profitability and liquidity outlooks for euro area banks. As such, risk sentiment remains fragile and highly sensitive to [macro] surprises.
The ECB report also warned that the credit risk could eventually hit the non-bank players within the financial space as well that have, so far, remained resilient. STOXX Europe 600 is up nearly 6.0% for the year at writing.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.