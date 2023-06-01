Sui signs multi-year deal with Oracle Red Bull Racing

Sui, a layer-1 blockchain that launched in early May, has signed a multi-year partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a leading Formula One team.

In this partnership, Red Bull Racing will work with Web3 software firm Mysten Labs to build on the Sui blockchain. The L1 blockchain thus joins the Oracle Red Bull Racing team as its official blockchain partner, the firm said in a press release. The Sui team also shared the news via their official Twitter account.

🤩Huge news: We’re officially teaming up with @redbullracing!



As the team’s Official Blockchain Partner, this multi-year partnership means that fans will have even more exciting ways to connect with Oracle Red Bull Racing. 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/7Gw8mbT3XH — Sui (@SuiNetwork) June 1, 2023

Oracle Red Bull Racing said it conducted an extensive analysis in search for a blockchain platform “that empowers race fans to engage in novel new ways.” The result was Sui, which it expects will allow the team’s fans worldwide to connect via a series of immersive digital experiences.

The partnership with Sui follows Red Bull Racing’s recent foray into the blockchain space, including its mega $150 million deal with crypto derivatives exchange ByBit in 2022. Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, commented on this move:

“Oracle Red Bull Racing was an early adopter of Blockchain technology in Formula 1, recognising its potential to connect fans all over the world with the team in a truly unique and forward-thinking way. Partnering with Sui will elevate that experience, making access easier, more secure and engaging.”

The price of Sui’s native token rose to near $1 following the news, before trading lower as the broader market action also saw Bitcoin lose $28k. SUI price rose to its all-time high of $2.16 on May 3, rising sharply from $1.35.