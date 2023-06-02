May NFP preview – is this time really different?

Later today, in the North American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Non-Farm Payrolls data for May 2023. The consensus is that the US economy added another 193k jobs in May.

For thirteen straight months, the NFP number came out above consensus. So, is May the month we will see the end of the series?

This report can potentially be one of the trickiest ones in a while. Here is why.

The jobs market should have reacted by now

The Federal Reserve of the United States has a dual mandate – price stability and maximum employment. In its fight against rising inflation, the Fed embarked on one of the steepest tightening cycles in history.

More precisely, it raised rates by 5%, hoping to bring inflation down. Sure enough, inflation is cooling.

The last proof came yesterday. The ISM Manufacturing PMI came out close to the consensus estimate – 46.9 vs. 47 expected.

But the surprise was in the manufacturing prices data, coming out at 44.2 vs. 52.4 expected. So the inflation trend is clearly declining.

Can one say that the inflation battle is won? Even if so, the inflation rate has a long way to go until it reaches the Fed’s target. Hence, the first part of the mandate, dealing with price stability, still requires work.

The markets reacted strongly to yesterday’s news, as seen by the US dollar taking a hit. Yet, one should keep in mind the Fed’s dual mandate because things are a little more complicated on the jobs front.

It is a well-known fact that the job market indicators are lagging. It is said that one needs to be patient for the interest rate changes to make their way into the economy. On average, it takes about fourteen months from when the Fed tightens until the unemployment rate ticks higher.

So where are we now, considering the tightening began in March 2022? The time is up to see what this labor market is made of, but one cannot reject what even Jerome Powell said at the last FOMC press conference – that this time may be really different.

How else to explain that the unemployment rate is even lower than when the Fed started to hike?

Therefore, the big risk at today’s NFP release is that the market expects a cracking labor market when, in fact, it is getting stronger. The ADP data from yesterday surprised to the upside, as seen in the chart above.

So what if the unemployment rate declines just when everyone else expects it to tick higher?

What if this time is really different?