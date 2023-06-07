As Yes Bank share price lags SBI, ICICI, HDFC, is it a good buy?

Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK) share price has plunged by more than 25% in 2022 as investors remain unconvinced about the company’s recovery. The company, as shown below, has greatly underperformed other Indian banks like Punjab National Bank, HDFC, ICICI, and State Bank of India. Most importantly, the shares have underperformed the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices.

Is Yes Bank a good bank stock to buy?

Yes Bank, a company partly owned by Carlyle Group, has lagged the banking sector this year despite the actions by the management to turn around the company. In 2022, the company created a bad bank and unloaded it to JC Flowers, a private equity firm.

This was an important action since these toxic debts pushed on its knees in 2020. At the same time, the company decided to raise cash from investors, including Carlyle and Advent International. The two are leading private equity companies.

Despite all this, the stock has plunged. One reason is that the company’s lock-up expiry happened in March, allowing India’s biggest banks to sell their stake. There are signs that some companies have taken advantage of this expiry to sell shares in the company.

Further, Yes Bank’s financial results have been a bit disappointing. The most recent results revealed that the company’s net profit plunged by 45% from the same period in 2022. Unlike other banks, it seems like Yes Bank has not benefited from the rising interest rates.

In all, the company’s net profit came in at Rs 202.43 crore, lower than the estimated Rs 232.4 crore. Net interest income came in at Rs 6,216 core while total income was Rs 7,298 crore.

Looking forward, Yes Bank faces an uphill battle to beat the market considering that India’s economy is slowing. Also, it seems like most Indians prefer large banks like ICICI and SBI, which have continued adding customers.

Yes Bank share price forecast

Yes Bank chart by TradingView

Yes Bank stock price has wavered in the past few months. While the shares are down by double-digits this year, they are still about 12% above the lowest level this year. The stock is consolidating at the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages.

Further, the shares have found a slanting trendline, which connects the lowest level since March 13. It has also formed what looks like a head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the shares will have a bearish breakout soon. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at INR 14.40, ~10% below the current level.