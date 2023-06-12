DXY: US dollar index analysis ahead of Fed, ECB, BoJ decisions

The US dollar index (DXY) was flat on Monday morning ahead of an extremely busy week in the financial market. The index was trading at $103.60, where it has beens stuck in the past few days. This price is a few points below this month’s high of $104.70.

Fed, ECB, and BOJ decisions

The US dollar index is a financial asset that looks at the performance of the greenback compared with other top currencies like the euro, pound, and Japanese yen. Therefore, there will be several important catalysts that will move the DXY index this week.

The US will publish the latest consumer inflation data on Tuesday. These are important numbers that form part of the Fed’s dual-purpose role. Analysts believe that the country’s inflation continued falling in May and settled at 4.1%.

If this was the case, it will be an encouragement to the Federal Reserve, which will start its meeting on the same day. Economists expect that the Fed will decide to leave interest rates unchanged at between 5.0% and 5.25%. If this happens, it will be the first time in 11 meetings that the Fed has left rates intact.

The US dollar index will also react to the latest decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) scheduled for Thursday. Unlike the Federal Reserve, analysts believe that the ECB will decide to hike rates by another 0.25% as its fight against inflation intensifies.

ECB actions are important for the DXY index because of the crucial role that the euro plays in the index. It accounts for more than 50% of its composition.

The final important forex news will be the upcoming Japan interest rates scheduled for Friday. This will be a crucial meeting because of the strong recovery of the economy. The Japanese yen is an important part of the dollar index.

US dollar index forecast

The 4H chart reveals that the index peaked at $104.70 on May 31st. Since then, it has moved sideways as the bullish momentum fades. It has moved slightly below the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

The index has also formed a small bearish flag pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Similarly, the MACD has moved below the neutral point. Therefore, the outlook of the dollar index is neutral, with the next level to watch being at $103.