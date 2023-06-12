SLV ETF and silver prices steady ahead of FOMC meeting

Silver price will have a big week as investors react to monetary policy decisions and the upcoming important economic data from the US, China, and Europe. Silver has bounced back to a high of $24.20, about 6.50% above the lowest level in May. Similarly, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) ETF jumped to $22.54.

Fed decision and economic data

Silver is an important metal that has industrial and precious metal features. Therefore, the metal reacts to both economic data like manufacturing and industrial production numbers from key countries. At the same time, the metal reacts to actions by important central banks like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The first important economic news will come out on Tuesday when the US will publish its consumer inflation data. Economists believe that the headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped from 4.9% to 4.1% in May. Core inflation is expected to move downwards slightly as well.

The CPI data will come out on the same day that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts. The bank will then make its decision on Wednesday. As I wrote here, analysts believe that the Fed will decide to pause interest rates.

Silver price tends to react modestly to actions of the Fed. A sign of a Fed pivot will point to more upside for the metal. The European Central Bank (ECB), on the other hand, is expected to hike interest rates by another 0.25%.

The other important economic data to watch will be China’s industrial production numbers scheduled for Thursday. Economists expect that the country’s industrial production dropped to 3.8% in May from 5.6% in the previous month. They also expect that the country’s retail sales rose by 13.7% in May, a lower growth path than in the previous month.

Silver price will also react to America’s retail sales numbers scheduled for Friday. Retail sales are important since they are good pointers of demand.

Silver price forecast

XAG/USD chart by TradingView

The 4H chart shows that the XAG/USD pair has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks. It has crossed the important resistance point at $24.01, the highest level on June 2nd. Silver has also jumped above the 50-period moving average and the 38.2% retracement level.

Further, silver has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern and is above the Ichimoku cloud indicator. Therefore, silver will likely continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance point at $25, about 3.45% above the current level.