Brent crude oil price forecast: to plunge by 11% if this happens

Brent crude oil price has come under significant strains in the past few months as concerns about demand and supply linger. It was trading at $73.36, a few points above the year-to-date low of $71, a day after Goldman Sachs downgraded the forecast.

Supply and demand concerns

The biggest crude oil news this week was the decision by Goldman Sachs to downgrade their forecast for prices. In a statement, the company attributed its outlook to the rising supply of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela. The three countries are expected to hike production by about 800k barrels per day. The statement said:

“Russian supply has nearly fully recovered despite the decision by many companies to stop buying Russian barrels, and [effectively] a ban of Western financial and logistical services.”

The statement came a week after Saudi Arabia announced a decision to voluntarily curb its output in a bid to push prices higher. It hopes to reduce production by over 1 million barrels per day starting from July this year.

The challenge for the oil market is that demand is not peaking as quickly as analysts were expecting. This is evidenced by the Chinese economy, which has struggled this year. Most leading indicators show that the economy is not doing well.

As I wrote in this article, the most recent data showed that the country’s exports and imports dropped sharply in April. And analysts believe that the upcoming industrial production and fixed asset investments grew at a slower pace in May.

The developments in China are important because the country is the second-biggest consumer in the world with over 12.7 million barrels per day. It is also the biggest oil importer in the world.

There are also signs that other major oil consumers in the world like the United States, India, Japan, and South Korea are slowing.

On the other side, oil companies are still boosting their production, with the US producing over 12.4 million barrels.

Brent crude oil price forecast

Oil chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the Brent crude oil price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. A closer look shows that the price is hovering near a key support level at $71, where it has struggled to move below since March this year.

Crude oil has dropped below the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). Therefore, bulls need to hang on to the $71 level. A move below that level will open the possibility of the price moving to the next key support level at $65, the lowest point on December 21st. This price is about 11.21% below the current level.