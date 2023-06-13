EUR/CHF forms inverted cup and handle ahead of ECB decision

The EUR/CHF exchange rate moved sideways on Wednesday as investors wait for the upcoming interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). The pair was trading at 0.9760, where it has been in the past few days.

ECB interest rate decision ahead

One of the biggest forex news of this week will be the upcoming interest rate decision by the ECB. The meeting comes at a time when European data is sending mixed signals about the economy.

On Tuesday, data from Germany and Spain showed that consumer price index (CPI) is moving in the right direction. The German inflation dropped to 6.3% while in Spain, the headline CPI fell to 3.2% in May. The euro area inflation fell to 6.1% during the month. In a note to iNvezz, a spokesperson of AvaPartner, said:

“The broad inflation is falling, helped by energy prices. The ECB will welcome this trend. However, the bank will reiterate that core inflation is still stubbornly high, implying the need for further tightening. Moreover, the ECB still wants to close the interest rate spread with the Federal Reserve.”

Other economic numbers are showing that some parts of the European economy are not doing well. A report by Eurostat showed that the bloc’s industrial production rose by 0.2% in April, lower than the median estimate of 0.8%.

It is against this backdrop that the ECB will hold its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and Tuesday. Economists believe that the ECB will diverge from the Federal Reserve. It will do that by hiking interest rates by 0.25%. If this happens, the bank will push the interest rate to 4.0% and the deposit facility rate to 3.50%.

The other important EUR/CHF news will happen next week when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will hold its meeting. The bank will likely leave rates intact at 1.50% since Swiss inflation has moderated in the past few months.

EUR/CHF technical analysis

EUR/CHF chart by TradingView

The EUR to CHF exchange rate peaked at the parity level of 1.00 earlier this year. Since then, the pair has drifted downwards and moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages (MA). It has also formed an inverted cup and handle pattern, which is a sign of a bearish continuation. The lower side of this pattern is at 0.9675.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the EUR/CHF pair will have a bearish breakout as sellers target the next support level at 0.9414, the lowest point in 2022.