German current conditions gauge collapses while euro-area measure edges lower

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area, a measure of business and consumer confidence declined from -9.4 in May to -10 in June.

The result proved to be better than market expectations of -11.9 but was still the lowest reading since December 2022, when it measured -23.6.

This marked the second consecutive negative reading since staging a recovery at the beginning of the new year.

The further drop in economic sentiment comes as inflation continues to remain elevated in the bloc, while interest rates are high.

The core CPI for the bloc is still stubbornly high at 5.3%.

Moreover, with inflation remaining very sticky in the eurozone, the ECB is expected to hike rates both in June and July, which could further dampen consumer demand and business opportunities.

Source: Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW)

During the June survey, 31.7% of financial market respondents expected the economic condition to get worse, a rise of 0.2% since the previous month.

43.8% of respondents believe the current economic situation is ‘bad,’ a more than significant additional 11.8% compared to last month.

Germany

Europe’s largest economy, Germany, recorded a moderation in economic sentiment to -8.5 from -10.7 in the previous month.

This, however, surprised to the upside as industry forecasts were placed at -12.

The country’s recessionary environment and the lack of expected demand for exports for the rest of the year have capped the upside, maintaining the index well in negative territory.

Further, high food costs at home as reported in the national inflation numbers are likely to suppress discretionary demand for the foreseeable future, keeping growth prospects subdued.

Although Germany’s current recession is considered relatively mild, financial markets appear to be projecting tough economic times for the next few months.

In the market survey, 33.1% of respondents anticipate that the economy shall get worse this year.

Germany current conditions

The ZEW Current Conditions report in Germany fell to -56.5 in June from -34.8 in May 2023.

This marked the lowest reading since January 2023 which was recorded at -58.6.

Worryingly, these results, unlike the German economic sentiment gauge, fell far short of industry expectations of -38.0.

This marks the nineteenth consecutive below-zero reading for Germany in the current conditions study.

Researchers at ZEW emphasized,

…the assessment of the economic situation in Germany declined very sharply.

57.7% of respondents believe that the current economic situation is ‘bad.’

The current conditions survey has elicited a highly negative response to high food and energy prices, the likelihood of higher rates and the expected lack of foreign demand for export goods.

In positive news, respondents who expect inflation to decrease have increased by 3.8% since last month to 86.4%.

Upcoming ECB meeting

Later this week, the ECB will be holding its monetary policy meeting and is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter-percentage point owing to stubborn inflationary pressures.

With inflation at 6.1%, or thrice the ECB’s target level, a Reuters survey noted that all 59 economists polled expect monetary policy to be tightened by 25 bps, with 43 economists backing a further 25 bps hike in the following meeting.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING stated,

…the ECB is fully determined right now to err on the side of higher rates.