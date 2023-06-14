Dax index makes a new all-time high; is it safe to buy German stocks here?

Investors’ appetite for European equities continues, as reflected by the Dax index reaching a new all-time high. The index tracks the top forty major German blue chip companies, and it is a total return index.

Today, the Dax index rose above the previous record of 16,331 points set in May. It gained 17% YTD, rewarding investors willing to take a risk on the stock market.

Truth be said, inflation is higher in Germany than the Euro area average. More precisely, inflation in the Euro area in April sat at 7.0%, while in Germany, it was 7.6%.

Perhaps inflation is one of the reasons why the local equity market performed so well in 2023. After all, it is at least strange that in times of rising interest rates, investors still prefer the risk of investing in the stock market instead of the safety of the fixed-income market.

Dax index’s technical picture favors more upside

Despite the YTD performance, the technical picture remains bullish. In fact, the Dax index’s ability to make a new high is a bullish sign in itself.

Also, the technical trader may spot an inverse head and shoulders pattern with the 2023 dip below 15,000 points finding strong support at the pattern’s neckline. The measured move, seen in orange on the chart above, points to more strength, as the index should stretch way above the 17,000 level.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise the key interest rates tomorrow and keep a hawkish tone. But rising rates had little or no impact on the German stock market, as investors preferred to focus on earnings expectations, which increased considerably.