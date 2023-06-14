EUR/GBP forms inverted C&H pattern ahead of ECB rates decision

The EUR/GBP exchange rate retreated on Wednesday as investors waited for important economic data from the UK and the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision. The pair retreated to a low of 0.8553, a few points above the year-to-date low of 0.8534.

UK GDP and ECB decision

The EUR to GBP rate dropped on Tuesday as UK government bond yields jumped after the latest jobs number. Gilt yields have now risen to the highest level since the “mini” budget crisis in 2022. The numbers revealed that the UK economy added thousands of jobs in April while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Therefore, sterling jumped as investors priced in higher interest rates in the coming months. Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s (BoE) governor appeared to confirm this on Tuesday. He reiterated that the hot labor market was making it difficult to fight inflation. The concept of Philip’s curve states that inflation remains high when the labor market is strong.

The next key GBP news will be the upcoming UK GDP numbers that will come out in the morning session. Economists expect the data to show that the economy expanded by 0.6% in April. They also expect that the manufacturing and industrial production dropped slightly during the month.

Meanwhile, the key EUR news will be the upcoming interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) scheduled for Thursday. Economists believe that the ECB will hike rates again by 0.25% in a bid to fight the elevated inflation.

The most recent data shows that European inflation is falling but it remains above the ECB target of 2.0%. As such, the ECB has at least two more interest rate hikes to increase in the next few meetings.

EUR/GBP technical analysis

EUR/GBP chart by TradingView

The daily chart shows that the EUR to GBP exchange rate has been in a bearish trend in the past few days. It has formed an inverted cup and handle pattern, which is usually a sign of bearish continuation. The pair has fallen below the 50-day and 25-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

The EURGBP pair is now sitting at the important support at 0.8550, the lower side of the inverted cup pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will have a bearish breakout as sellers target the next psychological level at 0.8500. The resistance for this trade is at 0.8700.