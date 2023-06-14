Fed leaves key rate unchanged but projects two more hikes later this year
- U.S. Fed decided against raising rates further on Wednesday.
- The central bank says two more hikes are likely later this year.
- S&P 500 is trending down following the Fed's announcement.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
S&P 500 is trending down at writing even though the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key rate unchanged in the range of 5.0% to 5.25%.
Stocks are paring back because the central bank said that two more hikes were likely this year.
This is a developing story. Return later for further updates!
Ad
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
10/10
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.