Fed leaves key rate unchanged but projects two more hikes later this year

on Jun 14, 2023
  • U.S. Fed decided against raising rates further on Wednesday.
  • The central bank says two more hikes are likely later this year.
  • S&P 500 is trending down following the Fed's announcement.

S&P 500 is trending down at writing even though the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key rate unchanged in the range of 5.0% to 5.25%.

Stocks are paring back because the central bank said that two more hikes were likely this year.

This is a developing story. Return later for further updates!

