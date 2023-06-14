FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 forecast as UK Gilts yields surge

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 indices have underperformed their international peers like the Nasdaq 100 and the S&p 500. The two indices have risen by less than 2% this year while their European and American peers have jumped by double digits. Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 have moved into a bull market.

UK Gilts surge

The most important FTSE 100 news is the ongoing jump in UK gilts as investors bet that the Bank of England (BoE) will be more aggressive this year. Gilt yields continued their bullish momentum after the relatively strong UK jobs numbers. The data revealed that the country’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in April, a sign that the labor market is extremely hot.

The case for more rate hikes was confirmed by Andrew Bailey, the head of the Bank of England. In a statement, he confirmed that the fight against inflation was taking a longer period than expected. He also said that the strong labor market will make it tougher to fight inflation. He said:

“As I’m afraid this morning’s numbers illustrate, we’ve got a very tight labour market,” Bailey said. “We still think the rate of inflation is going to come down, but it’s taking a lot longer than we expected.”

Most analysts believe that the bank will continue hiking rates since inflation remains stubbornly high. In a note, a former head of the Treasury said that the bank could force the UK into a recession as the battle inflation battle continues.

Much more likely that the Bank of England will raise rates to a level where a recession next year becomes inevitable. As a Chancellor said 34 years ago (albeit a year further out from an election) "if it isn't hurting, it isn't working". #soundmoney 6/6 — Nick Macpherson (@nickmacpherson2) June 13, 2023

The opposite is happening in the United States. Data published on Tuesday showed that the country’s inflation is easing. The headline consumer inflation dropped to 4.0%, the lowest level since 2021. As a result, analysts believe that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Many FTSE 100 index are in the red this year. Ocado share price has crashed by almost 35% while Fresnillo, Anglo American, British American Tobacco, Glencore, Imperial Brands, British Land, and Vodafone have been the worst-performing companies in the FTSE 100.

FTSE 100 forecast

The FTSE 100 index has erased most of the gains made earlier this year. It has dropped from the year-to-date high of £8,051 to the current £7,594. The index has retreated below the important support at £7,671, the highest point in April last year. It is also a few points below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level

The FTSE 100 index has dropped below the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). It has also formed what looks like a double-top pattern. Therefore, the index will likely have a bearish breakout in the coming months, with the next level to watch being at £7,206, the lowest point on March 20th.