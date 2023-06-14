Is ESG a multi trillion dollar scam? Elon Musk thinks so

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) industry has grown rapidly in the past decade. Data in the industry varies widely. One measure by the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment believes that the industry has over $8.4 trillion in assets. A separate report by Bloomberg estimated that the industry’s assets would hit over $41 trillion in 2022 and $53 trillion by 2025. So, is ESG a scam?

What is ESG?

ESG is a gauge that looks at how companies impact the environment. In this part, ESG looks at a company’s carbon emissions or plastics use. On social, ESG scores look at how companies treat their employees and the broader community. Finally, on governance, ESG assesses things like board composition.

The ESG industry has become popular and controversial in first place. Proponents believe that ESG helps companies think about the community and then profits, In 2019, this view was endorsed by Business Roundtable, a group made up of the biggest companies in the US.

On the other hand, opponents argue that ESG is a scam for several reasons. The most important is on how these ESG scores are calculated. For example, while Tesla has done a lot to fight climate change, it has a lower score than tobacco companies like Altria and Philip Morris. It is also ranked lower than ExxonMobil.

Why ESG is the devil … https://t.co/uGrH0eBoMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2023

The ESG challenge

The challenge for ESG is that the most metrics used are vague, especially on the environmental side. For example, a closer look at most ESG ETFs shows that their biggest companies are tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. Apple has long claimed that it is carbon neutral, meaning that it offsets its carbon emissions.

The challenge is that there is a big debate about whether carbon offsets work. The chart below shows the top ten companies in the Vanguard ESG Fund. While these are all good companies, it is easy to find their ESG weaknesses. For example, Meta Platforms’ Instagram has been accused of child exploitation. Alphabet has been accused of anti-competitive practices.

Vanguard ESG Fund constituents

The other big challenge is on governance. One measure of ESG scores is board diversity, where they look at race, gender, and sexual orientation. The challenge is that these metrics would not apply to some countries, like Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, many ESG scores have a bad rating on most fossil fuel companies, arguing that they play a part in climate change. Some analysts, on the other hand, believe that these companies are net positive for the environment since they strive to provide cheaper energy around the world. By so doing, they help to fight poverty. Remember, developed countries like the US would not be this successful without fossil fuels.

Further, there is a consensus view that electric vehicle companies are good for the environment. I believe that this is highly questionable since most of these vehicles are powered by fossil fuels. Mining metals like nickel, copper, and lithium is not green at all.

Is ESG a scam?

A scam is defined as a fraudulent or deceptive act or operation. Therefore, in this case, we can conclude that some form of ESG are scams. We have recently seen regulators sue companies against greenwashing. Just last week, KLM was sued for greenwashing.

I believe that ESG should not exist or be used to make investment decisions. Instead, investors should always look at a company’s profitability and its valuation to determine whether it is a good investment. As shown below, the Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF in the past 12 months.

SPY ETF vs Vanguard ESG Fund

A solution would be to unbundle the three metrics. In such a situation, investors can allocate funds in companies focused on the environment. The same can be made for social and governance parts.