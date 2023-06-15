Astar Network Unveils the ‘Astar 2.0 Vision’ to Deliver Web3 Mass Adoption to Billions of Users

Tokyo, Japan, June 15th, 2023, Chainwire

Setting the long-term direction, the Astar 2.0 Vision aligns tokenomics, organizational structure, and key pillars of technology to drive Web3 mass adoption

Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is delighted to introduce the ‘Astar 2.0 Vision’ as it aims to drive mass adoption of Web3 to billions of users. With developers’ growing interest in base layers that offer scalability, security, and interoperability, Astar Network aims to position itself as the go-to Layer-1 blockchain by providing them with all the tools, resources, and support to help them build unstoppable dApps.

The ‘Astar 2.0 Vision’ sets the long-term direction for the rapidly-growing Astar ecosystem. It aligns the network’s tokenomics, organizational structure, and pillars of technology to achieve its mission of enabling Web3 innovations that empower billions of people worldwide.

1. Tokenomics

Astar Network will revamp its current tokenomics to align with the long-term vision and the DAO will make Astar sustainable for the future.

The Astar Foundation is building this with the community in forums to gain their valuable insights. A redesigned ASTR token better serves the needs of network participants, from users and builders to enterprise partners. It’s essential to ensuring a sustainable future of growth and success.

2. Astar Link

Connects the fragmented layers of the blockchain industry. With customizable options and tailor-made SDKs, developers can create limitless solutions. Astar Link unlocks diverse use cases from gaming to enterprise that is only possible by linking different ecosystems to each other.

3. Organizations supporting Astar Network

Startale Labs – The enterprise arm that enables users and businesses to embrace blockchain in Japan. With a focus on Web3 infrastructure, Startale aims to build innovative products to enable the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies. Astar Foundation – It is currently the main contributor and maintainer of the Astar Network Source Code. The Foundation deploys resources to expand Astar Network through partnerships, community activities, hiring developers, funding projects, and other initiatives. Formation of Astar DAO – Astar is actively working with the community to realize this goal in Community Forums. The DAO will help create an unstoppable network by embracing decentralization and handing governance to the community. Anyone can use Astar Network anywhere to improve their communities

4. Creating unstoppable dApps

Improving the developer experience to help them build unstoppable dApps with two pillars of technology:

Cross-chain applications – Astar supports both EVM and WebAssembly (WASM) environments, and interoperability between them using a Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM). With XVM, smart contracts will work seamlessly regardless of the blockchain. Astar 2.0 brings more options and is scalable. DApp staking – Improved tokenomics will return more value to builders and stakers via dApp staking. Astar’s innovative Build2Earn program empowers developers to get paid through a dApp staking mechanism for the dApps they build. It allows network users to stake their tokens to support their favorite projects.

5. Supernova: Paving the path forward

Actions speak louder than words. Watch out for our coming updates in the middle of Q3 which will see Astar deliver on its web3 promises. Like a supernova exploding and impacting the universe, Astar aims to have the same impact in the web3 universe. Bringing Astar technology and vision to the masses.

Interested developers and users can explore the 2.0 Vision here. Moreover, Japan’s leading corporations have shown strong belief in Astar’s vision and its ability to execute. Astar will share more details later in June and July.

The Astar Foundation and Startale Labs have been working with many of the world’s leading global players to achieve the 2.0 Vision. Japan’s leading corporations including Toyota Motor Corporation and Sony Network Communications have teamed up with Astar Network to explore the opportunities in Web3.

Sota Watanabe, the Founder of Astar Network, said, “We will push the network to unlock Web3 for billions. Each part of Astar 2.0 is being shaped and improved, starting with token economics and developer tooling to ensure the sustainable long-term growth of the network.”

Astar Network is the leading Layer-1 in Japan, having been voted the most popular blockchain in the country by the Japanese Blockchain Association. It is the go-to blockchain for developers and enterprises interested in exploring the Japanese Web3 space. Astar is also the first public blockchain from the country to be listed there despite Japan’s strict listing regulations. Astar’s native token ASTR is registered as a cryptocurrency, not a security, by the Japanese government.

About Startale Labs

Startale Labs is a web3 tech company developing multichain applications and infrastructure. We also conduct R&D and incubation activities based on the experience and connections developed in coordination with Astar Network. In addition, a subsidiary, Startale Labs Japan, was established on January 31st 2023 to provide web3 business development and strategic consulting services to corporate enterprises and governments, leveraging the strengths of Japan’s most widely-recognized public blockchain.

About Astar Network

Astar is Japan’s most popular smart contract platform, supporting both EVM and WebAssembly (Wasm) environments, and interoperability between them using a Cross-Virtual Machine. Astar Network is friendly to all kinds of developers, and tools and languages they already know. Backed by the shared security of Polkadot, Astar shines brilliantly on its own within a vibrant and healthy ecosystem, and is a leading star in the blockchain industry overall, driving international corporate adoption, and consumer interest in web3 technologies.

