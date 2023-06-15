ASX 200 index outlook as Australia unemployment rate slips

The ASX 200 (ASX) index moved sideways on Thursday after the mixed economic data from Australia and Chinese economic numbers. The index, which tracks the biggest companies in Australia, was trading at A$7,200, where it has been this month. This price is about 5.52% from the highest point this year.

Australia jobs data and Fed decision

The ASX 200 index was in a tight range as investors reacted to the latest Fed interest rate decision. As we wrote here, the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. While this was a welcome move, the bank signaled that it will deliver at least two more hikes this year. The actions of the Federal Reserve tend to have an impact across all asset classes, including Australian stocks.

The ASX index also reacted to the latest Australian jobs numbers. According to the Bureau of Statistics, the country created over 75.9k jobs in May, the biggest monthly increase since July last year. The participation rate rose from 66.7% to 66.9% in May while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%.

These numbers mean that the Australian economy is doing well. They also imply that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. Philip’s curve principle states that inflation rises or remains high in a period when the unemployment rate is low. The RBA caught many investors by surprise when it decided to hike rates by 0.25% last week.

The ASX 200 index moved sideways after the weak Chinese economic numbers. According to the statistics agency, the country’s retail sales rose by 12.7% in May while industrial production rose by 3.5%. Fixed asset investments rose by 4.0%, lower than the expected 4.4%. These numbers signal that the Chinese economy is underperforming the market.

The best ASX 200 companies on Thursday were New Hope, Insurance Australia, Fortescue Metals, Whitehaven Coal, Macquarie Group, and Magellan Financial Group.

ASX 200 index forecast

ASX 200 chart by TradingView

The ASX 200 index has been in a bearish trend in the past few days. In this period, it has formed a descending channel shown in black. The current price is along the upper side of this channel. Further, the index has moved below the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

Therefore, the outlook of the ASX index is bearish, with the next level to watch being the lower side of the channel at A$7,000. On the flip side, a move above the upper side of this channel will signal that there are more buyers in the market.